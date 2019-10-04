PLAY Expo Blackpool 2019: These are the classic arcade games from your youth that you'll be able to play this month

Retro gamers across the Fylde coast are in for a treat later this month when this year's PLAY Expo arrives at Norbreck Castle Hotel's Norcalympia Exhibition Centre.
The event, set to take place on on October 12 and 13, will be crammed with retro games, indie gaming, rhythm games, pinball machines, Minecraft, Lan Gaming, retro gaming and Cosplay, plus the arcade zone with its new Japanese intake.
Alongside the 150 arcade cabinets will be other games, including, head-to-head Street Fighter and Virtua Fighter 5.
Here a sneak peek at some of the arcade cabinets you can expect to play:
18 Wheeler
720 Degrees
Amidar
Arkanoid
Asteroids
Asteroids Deluxe
Astrian
Battlezone
Berzerk
Black Tiger
Blasteroids
Bosconian
Breakout
Bubble Bobble
Bump'n'Jump
Burger Time
Carnival
Centipede
Circus Charlie
Commando
Continental Circus
Crazy Taxi
Defender
DDR
Dig Dug
Donkey Kong
Double Dragon
Enduro Racer
Frogger
Galaga
Galaxian
Gauntlet
Golden Tee Golf
GORF
Gyruss
Hang On
House Of The Dead
Indiana Jones & Temple Of Doom
Joust
Juno First
Karate Champ
Ken Sei Mogura SF2
Kung Fu Master
Lady Bug
Mappy
Marble Madness
Midnight Resistance
Millipede
Missile Command
Moon Patrol
Mortal Kombat 2
Mr Do
Ms Pac Man
Neo Geo
New Rally X
Nibbler
Nintendo Playchoice 10
OutRun
Pac & Paint
Pac-Man
Pac-Mania
Paperboy
Pengo
Phoenix
Pleiades
Point Blank
Pole Position Cockpit
Popeye
Power Drift
Punch Out
Rad Mobile
Return Of The Jedi
Road Blasters
Road Runner
Robotron 2084
Rush'n'Attack
Rygar
SEGA Megatech
SEGA Rally Championship
Side Arms
Silver Strike Bowling
Sinistar
Space Duel
Space Harrier
Space Invaders pt 2
Spy Hunter
Star Wars
Stargate
T2 Judgement Day
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tekken 3
Tempest
The Simpsons
Time Crisis 2
Time Pilot
Toobin
Track & Field
TRON
Turbo
Vanguard
Vigilante
Vindicators
Virtua Fighter
Virtua Striker
Vs Super Mario Bros
Zaxxon
This year organisers have expanded the Arcade Zone by working with Japanarama to bring a range of rhythm, shooting, and fighting large-scale modern Japanese cabinets, including:
Darius Burst EX
Taiko no Tatsujin 14
Project Diva
Ju Beat
Reflec Beat
Pop n Music
5x Viewflix C running various games including head-to-head Street Fighter 3
3x Astro City & 2x Blast City cabs running various shmups and bullet-hells
2x Sega Lindberg cabs running head-to-head Virtua Fighter 5
For more information on the event visit www.playexpoblackpool.com