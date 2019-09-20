Planning a fun day out in Lancashire this sunny weekend? Here are some of the best activities in Preston, Blackpool, and across the county Here are some of the best Lancashire activities for a family day out in the sun this weekend. Just remember to bring your sun cream - this weekend is set to be a scorcher. 1. Brockholes Nature Reserve Enjoy wildlife and plant life along miles of trails by the river Ribble. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Marton Mere Caravan Holiday Park Perfect for families with kids. Haven.com other Buy a Photo 3. Foot Golf No clubs or collared shirts needed for this game at Haigh Hall. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary This family fun day out is one of the top rated activities on TripAdvisor. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3