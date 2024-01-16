News you can trust since 1886
Pitch4Pounds: Leyland Rotary will be handing out the proceeds of their annual fundraising efforts

Leyland Rotary is offering local charities/community groups in the PR25/PR26 postcode areas to bid for cash grants up to £350 towards their worthy projects.
By Lynette MorrisseyContributor
Published 16th Jan 2024, 14:29 GMT
Leyland Rotary will be handing out the proceeds of their annual fundraising efforts to local charities and community groups who apply to their Pitch4Pounds initiative.

Bidders just need to complete a simple application form on Leyland Rotary's website or request a copy by email at [email protected].

They will then be invited to make a brief presentation to Rotary Leyland members, explaining what the funds are needed for and what they will achieve. Cheques will be presented to successful applicants throughout the year with some well-deserved publicity.

The closing date for applications is March 31 2024.