PICTURES: Rosemere Cancer's Walk The Lights attracts record turnout

The sponsorship collected by the participants is expected to provide a substantial boost to Rosemere's £100,000 appeal to build an acute cancer triage unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
The Rosemere Cancer Foundation's eighth annual Walk The Lights event though Blackpool Illuminations was the best attended yet, with some 500 people of all ages covering the route from Bispham to Starr Gate.
