PICTURES: Rosemere Cancer's Walk The Lights attracts record turnout

Rosemere Cancer's Walk The Lights 2019

The Rosemere Cancer Foundation's eighth annual Walk The Lights event though Blackpool Illuminations was the best attended yet, with some 500 people of all ages covering the route from Bispham to Starr Gate.

The sponsorship collected by the participants is expected to provide a substantial boost to Rosemere's £100,000 appeal to build an acute cancer triage unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Rosemere Cancer's Walk The Lights 2019: Fiona Hargreaves and Nadina Charles
