Floats and displays paraded through the town to mark the start of a weekend full of events and celebrations. Here's our pictures of the day:

The British Heart Foundation jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Members of 8th Penwortham Scout group jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Penwortham Gala jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The Mayor of South Ribble Coun Harry Hancock and Mayoress Marion Hancock jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more