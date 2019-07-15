People all over the world... join a love train - Brutus Gold's Love Train in Fleetwood

But if disco is not your thing, get out in the sunshine with any of these other events taking place around the region.

PAID: Brutus Gold’s Love Train!, Fleetwood, Saturday, July 20

The Vikings are invading Heysham - join them for Heysham Viking Festival

Self-identifying as Puerto Rican’s Love God, Brutus Gold has spent the past 30 years laying down with the best 70s music and breaking disco hearts at all the renowned festivals and mega parties across the globe. This special Fleetwood appearance at the Marine Hall promises to be a no holds barred immersive party complete with an all-star cast of crazy and shady characters, flamboyant dancers, disco divas and the best music from the grooviest decade. Starts 8pm. Tickets are £12.50.

FREE: Heysham Viking Festival, Heysham, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21

Celebrate Heysham Viking Festival with a living history encampment, parade, battle re-enactment, fairground, weapons display, lectures, craft stalls, history walks, combat competition, fun fair, food and live music at the Heysham Cricket Club. Events take place at different venues. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The action starts at 10.30am on both days. Sponsored by The Royal in Heysham village. For more information visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/heyshamvikings/

PAID: Pond Dipping, Preston, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21

Pond Dipping is a popular event at Brockholes Nature Reserve

Join the rangers at Brockholes Nature Reserve for one of their ever popular pond dipping sessions. Not just for kids, this is an opportunity for all visitors to roll up their sleeves and enjoy a spot of pond dipping. The sessions are just for fun and no previous knowledge is required. Pond Dipping sessions are 30 minutes long and take place at 11am, 11.45am, 12.30pm, 2pm, and 2.45pm. Everyone going onto the pond dipping platform needs a ticket regardless of age (all adults and all children of all ages).

PAID: Books on the Beach, Blackpool, Saturday, July 20

The first Books on the Beach Author Signing event will be taking place at The Village Hotel in Blackpool. They will be joined by over 80 authors from across the globe, and are excited to be bringing so many names together under one roof. A great day out for readers and fans. It runs from 10am until 4.30pm. Tickets are £16.67 for all day admission or £8.68 for a morning or afternoon session. To book visit www.eventbrite.com/e/books-on-the-beach-signing-blackpool-2019-tickets-36974199827

FREE: Bacup Flower Pot Festival, Bacup, from Saturday, July 20 until Wednesday, September 4

Bill and Ben might make an appearance at Bacup Flower Pot Festival

Organised by local voluntary group, Bacup Pride, the Bacup Flower Pot Festival is now in its third year and sees the communities of Bacup, Weir and Stacksteads come together to create a fun filled trail for people to follow – spotting the flower pot sculptures along the way. Trail leaflets can be picked up at most shops in Bacup and is a great way to get outdoors. In place from the summer until the end of September the sculptures are a welcome addition to the town.

PAID: Crazy Trains, Preston, Saturday, July 20

A fun afternoon for all the family, as Ribble Steam Railway are hosting an arts and crafts session where you can create your very own steam or diesel train by recycling household waste. There will be prizes to be won as well as steam train rides taking place every hour. Runs from 11am until 2.30pm. All materials are provided, however, admission price applies - £7 adults; £4.50 children; under threes go free. To book visit https://ribblesteam.org.uk/event/crazy-trains/ or call 01772 728800.

FREE: Fleetwood Beach Care, Fleetwood, Saturday, July 20

Celebrate Preston Bus Station's 50th birthday with the Big Bus Bash at Preston Flag Market

Care about the seas, our beaches and our wildlife? Heard about all the marine litter in our seas? If we all try and make a difference, we might just see a change. Head to Fleetwood and help other like-minded people do their bit for the environment by clearing up the beaches and seaside areas in Fleetwood. There are two places where a clean-up is taking place - the Ferry Beach Slipway from 10.30am until 12pm; and Marine Beach from 1pm until 2.30pm. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. For more information call 01995 602125.

FREE: Big Bus Bash, Preston, Saturday, July 20

You either love it or hate it, but it is time to celebrate the iconic Preston Bus Station for its 50th birthday. An afternoon of bus-filled activities are taking place on the Flag Market and in the Harris Museum to celebrate 50 years of Preston Bus Station. There’s something for all the family including vintage buses, a soft play bus and activities in the Harris. The fun runs from 12pm until 4pm. Admission is free. This event is part of the Summer Saturdays in Preston series of events. Call 01772 903215 for more details.

PAID: Rastamouse, Blackpool, Saturday, July 20

Rastamouse is an award-winning, British preschool programme, based on the acclaimed series of books by Genevieve Webster and Michael De Souza, that encourages children to understand what is right from wrong in a meaningful context. Now you can see Rastamouse live in his very own show at the North Pier in Blackpool. Showtimes are 11am, 1pm and 3pm - with the show lasting one hour. Tickets are £4.95. To book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/blackpoolpiers or call 01253 621452.

FREE: Preston PedalFest, Preston, Sunday, July 21

Get pedalling to Preston PedalFest on Avenham park

Get on your bike and celebrate the start of the summer holidays on Preston’s Avenham and Miller Parks. Take the family and join PedalFest 2019 for a range of fun activities and the chance to win some fab prizes. Activities taking place include led Rides with prizes up for grabs; Xplorer family challenge, 11am until 1.30pm; cycle skills course and go ride circuit with go velo learn to ride - pedal and balance bikes; free bike maintenance checks, fancy dress and much more. From 11am until 2pm.

PAID: Xplorer Challenge, Preston, from Saturday, July 20 until Sunday, September 1

Explore Brockholes Nature Reserve, find the themed markers, complete the challenge, have fun together. Brought to you in partnership with British Orienteering, Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity to get the whole family outside in the fresh air together. No need to book, just pick up your map pack from the Welcome Centre located on the floating Visitor Village from 10am until 4pm. Map packs are £3 each and include a map, an answer sheet, a Brockholes pencil and on completion, a certificate, a sticker and one sweet treat. Takes place throughout the school summer holidays.

PAID: The Lancashire Festival, Preston, Saturday, July 21

The perfect start to the summer holidays sees The Lancashire Festival return to Avenham and Miller Parks on Saturday. Expect live music, children’s entertainers, street food, craft beer and drinks, circus acts, workshops, and market stalls - the ideal day out to suit everyone. Tickets on the day are £5 for everyone aged over three.

PAID: Giant Bionic Bugs, Ormskirk, from Saturday, July 20 until Sunday, September 1

Have a hopping, jumping, buzzing summer adventure at Martin Mere Wetland Centre with their giant Bionic Bugs. There’s loads of bug-themed activities for the whole family to enjoy as you discover giant bugs brought to life with state of the art animatronics. Head to the Bug HQ to pick up a free bug book and set off into the wild on an intrepid summer adventure. Your Big Bug Book is packed full of everything you need to enjoy a fantastic day out in nature. Runs from Saturday, July 20 until Sunday, September 1. Book online at https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/martin-mere

PAID: Reptile Encounter, Preston, Sunday, July 21

North West Reptile Club invite you to encounter some reptiles at Brockholes Nature Reserve. Go along to this meet and greet session where you can meet many fascinating reptiles. Whether you’re interested in reptiles or want to overcome your fears, there’s plenty to meet and plenty to learn. Children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. No booking is necessary for this event on Sunday - drop in between 12pm and 3pm.

PAID: Treasure Island, Hoghton, Sunday, July 21

What better way to make the most of the summer than by enjoying an outdoor performance of Treasure Island by Chapterhouse Theatre Company at Hoghton Tower. Join young Jim Hawkins on his swashbuckling pirate adventure after he stumbles across a coveted treasure map. Doors open at 1.30pm, so bring a picnic and make the most of the fantastic surroundings. No alcohol is to be brought on site; snacks, refreshments, wine and beer will be available to purchase. The performance will continue in bad weather, however, please don’t bring umbrellas as they block the view for other members of the audience.

Xplorer Challenge is something the whole family can enjoy

The Lancashire Festival takes place on Avenham and Miller Parks in Preston

There's a whole host of activities involving bugs at WWT Martin Mere during their Giant Bionic Bugs event

Get up close and personal with a number of different reptiles at Brockholes Nature Reserve's Reptile Encounter