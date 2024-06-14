Passion on the pitch and pumping tunes off it at Preston’s Euro Fanzone this summer!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s Three Lions on the pitch and some 90’s dance anthems off it this summer!

As part of Preston’s Euro’s Fanzone, organisers are making sure the entertainment is not only confined to the pitches in Germany.

They have confirmed one of the biggest selling UK dance acts of the 1990’s, N-Trance, will appearing live at the Fanzone’s first game against Serbia, on 16th June.

The half-time entertainment will form part of the fun in the Flag Market which will be showing all three England group games as they go for glory in Germany.

Preston's festival of football at the Flag Market in 2021

And should England progress through the group stage, organisers have committed to extend the Fanzone to include knockout games.

The double platinum selling act will be performing their iconic anthem ‘Set You Free’, amongst other tracks, which has been setting dance floors on fire for decades, even more so today than it ever did!

Joining N-Trance is ‘Oceanic’, who will be performing their worldwide hit ‘Insanity’, live at the event.

Preston BID, in partnership with leading regional law firm, Harrison Drury and supported by Smooth Radio North West, have announced that they will transform the Flag Market into a ticket-only arena, so fans can gather and watch the matches as they are beamed from across the continent.

John Chesworth, executive chairman of Harrison Drury, said: “The fans can be guaranteed entertainment both on and off the pitch this summer.

“While there might be nerves when England are on the pitch, you can be assured of good times at the Flag Market when the 90s tunes are in full flow.”

England play three group matches against Serbia on 16th June, before entertaining Denmark on the 20th, followed by their final group match against Slovenia on 25th June.