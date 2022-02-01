Nile Rodgers & CHIC announce return to Lytham Festival joining fellow headliners Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi and more

Following their sell-out show at the 2018 festival, the undisputed kings of disco will headline on Saturday, July 2 with special guests Soul II Soul.

The announcement comes after Lionel Richie cancelled his 2022 European Tour, including his planned date at Lytham Festival.

Lionel Richie's Lytham show will now be replaced by Nile Rodgers & CHIC who sold out the 20,000 capacity event back in 2018.

They will be joined by Grammy Award winning special guests Soul II Soul, US girl group TLC and Craig Charles who will kick off the night with his funk and soul DJ set.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: "We are of course disappointed that Lionel Richie is no longer touring in 2022 and rest assured we have extended an invite for him to headline on our stage in the future.

"However, I am delighted to announce that our good friends Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be returning to Lytham Festival along with special guests Soul II Soul.

"20,000 people had an amazing time dancing the night away to hit after hit when they headlined in 2018 and I have no doubt this will once again be an unforgettable night."

Customers who have already purchased tickets for July 2 will be contacted by their ticket providers with full details.

Their tickets will automatically be valid for Nile Rodgers & CHIC with remaining tickets available from www.lythamfestival.com.

"2022 will mark our biggest Lytham Festival to date," Peter added.

"We will have ten nights of live music on The Green and we really cannot wait.

"This festival has been three years in the making so let's make it a brilliant summer to remember."

Nile Rodgers is a multiple Grammy Award-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist with more than 200 production credits to his name.

As the co-founder of CHIC, he pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits such as Le Freak, Good Times and Everybody Dance that sparked the advent of hip-hop.

Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that's gained him inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His work with CHIC and his productions for artists such as David Bowie, Diana Ross and Madonna have sold more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide.

His innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure and Sam Smith reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC join the line-up for the biggest ever Lytham Festival which is set to take place over ten nights between Tuesday, June 28 and Sunday, July 10:

- Tuesday, June 28: Diana Ross, with support from Jack Savoretti

- Wednesday, June 29: Lewis Capaldi, with support from Luke La Volpe

- Thursday, June 30: Snow Patrol, with support from Kodaline and Jade Bird

- Friday, July 1: Duran Duran, with support from Goldfrapp and Walt Disco

- Saturday, July 2: Nile Rodgers & CHIC, with special guests Soul II Soul and support from TLC and Craig Charles Funk & Soul DJ set

- Wednesday, July 6: Simply Red, with special guest Lisa Stansfield and support from Marisha Wallace

- Thursday, July 7: Elbow, with support Richard Hawley

- Friday, July 8: The Strokes, with support from Fontaines DC

- Saturday, July 9: Tears For Fears, with special guest Alison Moyet and support from Natalie Imbruglia

- Sunday, July 10: The final headliner will be announced soon

For more information and to secure tickets go to www.lythamfestival.com.

