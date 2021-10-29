Nigel Benn v Chris Eubank: The Trilogy Tour - Where can I see it in the North West, how much are tickets and everything else you need to know

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank in action during one of their fights

During the early 1990s, the fighters met on two occasions as part of one of the biggest rivalries in UK boxing history, with one fight drawn and Eubank winning the other in a classic Best of British scrap.

Now, the pair of iconic British middleweight fighters have announced an historic 20-date tour to tell their amazing stories live on stage.

The series of appearances, called 'The Trilogy Tour' will end more than 30 years of bitterness and acrimony between them.

Here's everything you need to know about their upcoming tour ...

When does the tour start?

It started on October 15 in Glasgow. The next date available to see them is tonight in Derby.

When are they coming to the North West?

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank are coming to the North West as part of their Trilogy Tour

The tour hits the North West on November 28 when the boxing legends visit Wigan's Village on the Green in Aspull.

The tour will also visit Viva Blackpool on December 5 - the very last chance to see them.

How can I get tickets?

For ticket information visit www.goldstarpromotions.co.uk.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the Blackpool event start at £59.50, with VIP Gold Tickets – £79.50 and VVIP Platinum Tickets – £199.50.

What can I expect from the event?