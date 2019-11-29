Music, markets and a festive panto

Have your say

Here's a selection of things to do over the next couple of days

Aladdin

It’s panto season! Oh yes it is!

SATA Theatre group present the fabulous traditional pantomime, Aladdin, at St Annes Church Hall on Blackpool Road in Preston until Saturday.

See if Aladdin can escape from the magic cave and save Princess So Shi from the clutches of the evil Abanazar. Full audience participation is essential.

Performances take place tonight at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2.30pm. Tickets are £8 for adults and £6 for children and can be ordered on line at www. satatheatre.org or by phone/text on 07896 946904.

WI Christmas Fair

The ladies of Gregson Lane WI invite you to their Christmas Fair tomorrow. In aid of Lancashire Mind there will be crafts, cakes, a raffle, Find the Red Lady and home made lunches. Pop in from 11.30am until 3pm at Gregson Lane Community Centre.

Christmas Tree Fair

A major fundraiser, the sparkling Christmas Tree Fair opens at 11am tomorrow at St Paul’s Church, Longridge. Lots of stalls, a Christmas Cafe, mulled wine and mince pies and a £100 first prize raffle. Father Christmas in his grotto and much more.

Ken Nicol

Singer/songwriter and guitarist with Steeleye Span and the Albion Band, Ken Nicol is performing live tonight at the Unity Club, Cross Street, Standish. Tickets are £8 on 01772 432691. Proceeds go to the Free Coppull Folk Festival in June 2020.

Christmas Market

Find local food producers, artwork, clothing and unusual gifts from local vendors at All Saints Church, Higher Walton, tomorrow. Sausage barms, home-made soup and cakes will be on sale all day. Open 10am-4pm, admission is free.

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk