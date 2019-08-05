Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew invite the public to their open day

Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew welcome the public to their lifeboat station open day to be held on Saturday, August 31.

Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew will be holding their annual open day at the Hovercraft Station (adjacent to the Stone Jetty, behind the Midland Hotel) from 11am until 3pm.

Members of the public are invited to meet members of the crew and see the craft and equipment that they use, all of which has been purchased by public donation.

As well as demonstrations of their rescue techniques and the work done by the volunteer members of the crew, there will be various activities aimed at children and free information and literature available on sea and beach safety.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Steve Wilson said "The emphasis of the Open Day is to give members of the local community and members of the public an opportunity to see for themselves how the money raised by their donations, and fund raising efforts, has been spent; and gain an understanding of how the craft and equipment is regularly used to save lives in and around

Morecambe Bay."