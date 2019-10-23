Manchester Christmas Markets 2019: dates, locations, travel and where to park - here's everything you need to know

Have your say

Manchester's regionally renowned Christmas market is celebrating its 20th year in the city as well as welcoming a host of new locations.

And with more than 300 food, drink and gift stalls and chalets spread across Manchester city centre, it's looks set to be another great event.

So, if you are planning a festive visit this year - here are all the details you'll need:

When do the 2019 Manchester Christmas Markets start?

The Albert Square festive market will be open daily from November 8, 2019 until December 22, 2019 between 10am and 9pm, while the other sites across Manchester city centre will be open from November 8, 2019 until December 22, 2019 between 10am and 8pm.

Where will the market locations be this year?

Christmas Market - Cathedral Gardens

Christmas Market - Market Street

Christmas Market - Exchange Square

Christmas Market - Corn Exchange

Arts and Crafts Market - Exchange Street

Christmas Market - New Cathedral Street

French Christmas Market - King Street

German Christmas Market - St Ann's Square

World Christmas Market - Brazennose Street

What stalls can I expect?

The usual array of gift and food stalls will wind through the city centre, including, European and local producers offer everything from fine amber jewellery, handcrafted leather bags and top-quality bonsai trees, to handmade Belgian kitchenware, framed photo prints and French soaps.

Not forgetting the food and drink, you'll be able to treat yourself to Hungarian goulash, Spanish Paella, hog roast and bratwurst, with plenty of vegetarian choices also on offer.

How to get to Manchester's Markets?

If you are travelling by train the Christmas Markets are situated close to Deansgate and Victoria train stations.

Within the city centre, Metroshuttle provides a free ‘hop on, hop off’ bus service linking all of the main rail stations, shopping districts and business areas. See tfgm.com/metroshuttle for more information.

Where are the nearest car parks and NCP multi-storeys near Manchester's Christmas Markets?

If you are travelling by car, these are the car parks located close to this year's Markets:

Great Northern Warehouse 1, Watson Street, M3 4EE

Operated by NCP the car park has 519 spaces and 24 disabled bays. You can find prices and pre-book your space here

Piazza, St James Street, M1 4LX

This Q-Park operated car park has 225 spaces and 2 disabled bays. More details, prices and pre-bookings can be made here

Manchester Central, Lower Mosley Street, M2 3GX

This NCP operated car park has 683 spaces and 18 disabled bays. You can find prices and pre-book your space here

Manchester King Street West, M3 2WY

Operated by NCP the car park has 554 spaces and 5 disabled bays. You can find prices and pre-book your space here

Manchester China Town

The NCP operated car park in China Town has 78 spaces and no disabled bays. There is no pre-booking facility for this car park.

Manchester Deansgate, Blackfriars Street, M3 2EQ

The NCP car park has 340 spaces and 6 disabled bays. Tariffs and pre-booking information can be found here