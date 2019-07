Longridge Cinema has started showing films for dogs, but what movies would our four-legged friends go mutts for? We put our thinking caps on, and came up with these classics for you to take your pooch to see. Just don't forget a doggie bag and some pupcorn...

Pup Fiction other Buy a Photo

The Man With The Golden Retriever other Buy a Photo

The Beagle Has Landed other Buy a Photo

The Twilight Bone other Buy a Photo

View more