Light up your wellbeing today

Light Up A Life

Remember loved ones who will be missing from your Christmas celebrations with a St Catherine’s Light Up A Life dedication.

The lights shine brightly across St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Hall, over the festivities and into the New Year, symbolising the lives of those special to you.

From 5.30pm, tonight and tomorrow, The Light Up A Life book, containing the names of those being remembered, is available to view. There will also be festive music and refreshments. At 6.30pm it’s the Dedication service and lights switch-on.

Call 01772 629171 for more or to make a dedication.

M Hulot’s Holiday

Monsieur Hulot goes on a holiday to a seaside resort, but accidents and misunderstandings follow him where ever he goes. This dementia friendly screening takes place at The Dukes, Lancaster today from 2pm. Tickets start at £5.50, call 01524 598500.

Vintage Thrift

The Vintage Folk Thrift sale returns to UCLAN today. Amazing vintage, at bargain prices - all killer, no filler! Prices range from £2 - £15. Find a bargain from 10am at UCLAN Student Union on Fylde Road in Preston. Entry is free.

Wellbeing

Offering support for people on how to live well, Lancashire Recovery College are based in the Wellbeing Gallery at The Harris, Preston, every Monday hosting two free Wellbeing Workshops. Join them at 10.30am or 1.30pm. Call 01772 695365.

Birdwatching Soc

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meets every Monday at 7.30pm. Tonight’s subject is ‘Wildlife On The Edge – Fishwick LNR Bringing Nature To The City’ by Terry Blackburn at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham, entry £3. Call 07713 975321.

