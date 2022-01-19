Back after a two-year break, the festival team will waive the usual £3 advance or £5 on-the-day ticket cost in celebration of the festival’s return.

Organisers say this year’s festival – which will take place on Thursday, June 2 – will be bigger and better than ever, with an expected attendance of 15,000 people.

Martin Carlin, chairman of Leyland Festival, said: “We want absolutely everybody to have the opportunity to really enjoy this weekend. Historically, the festival has always been a major

Leyland Festival when it was last held in 2019

event for the town, and this year its significance is huge.

“Our sense of community over the last two years has really been put to the test as we have isolated and endured lockdowns for months at a time.

“The people of Leyland, Lancashire and beyond have shown themselves to be compassionate, dedicated, resilient and, most of all, unfailingly community-minded.

“The festival will be our chance to finally come together in support and celebration of each other, in a big way.

“We want it to be as accessible as it possibly can be.”

The festival falls on the first of two additional bank holidays to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and by working closely with South Ribble Borough Council, sees the festival

event precede Friday’s Music in the Park.

Martin added: “With extra bank holidays gifted to the country, it’s only right that we make sure that everyone who wants to take part in our Great British bonanza can do so.”

This year’s Great British-themed festival will begin with a parade, a tradition that has been part of the event for more than 130 years.

Worden Park’s treasured green space will feature live music performances. There will also be children’s entertainment as well as an artisan food and drinks market.

Leyland Festival 2022 will also see the launch of Worden Motor Village. Forming a major spectacle in the parade, vehicle enthusiasts will have the opportunity to admire the latest

supercars by Lamborghini and Ferrari, hot hatches and modifications, together with an array of beautiful vintage and classic vehicles from The British Commercial Vehicle Museum.

For more information about Leyland Festival or to enquire about trading at the event, visit www.leylandfestival.co.uk.