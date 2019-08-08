Let's get ready to rumble..... as live PCW wrestling clotheslines Preston

Don't fancy wrestling? Well there's plenty of other great events happening all across the region in the coming days.

FREE: Live PCW Wrestling Show, Preston, Saturday, August 17

Live wrestling action on Preston Flag Market as Preston City Wrestling host an outdoor wrestling show. Full of drama and excitement, this match promises to be an adrenaline-fuelled spectacular that is a must for all wrestling fans, new and old. Accrington’s own Philip Michael taking on British wrestling legend James Mason. Plus many more colourful characters! Runs from 1pm until 3pm. Standing at this event is free. For seated ticket prices and to book visit http://www.prestoncitywrestling.com/home

FREE: Bark in Stanley Park, Blackpool, Sunday, August 18

On Sunday the Blackpool Association for Responsible K9s will be holding a free event in Stanley Park, Blackpool, next to the Model Village. Take your dog and all the family. There will be fun activities and information stalls. All they ask is that you keep your dogs on a lead during the event, due to the activities taking place on the day. Who will be there? Homeless Hounds - a charity which re-homes stray dogs; Dog warden - for advice and information; PDSA - giving health checks and microchipping, and much more. Runs from 11am until 3pm.

PAID: British History Told Through Booze, Clitheroe, Saturday, August 17

Henry Jeffreys worked in the wine trade and publishing before becoming a freelance writer and broadcaster. He specialises in drink and his work has appeared in the Spectator, the Guardian, the Oldie and Food & Wine magazine. His book, Empire of Booze: British History through the Bottom of a Glass, won Fortnum & Mason debut drink book 2017. His second, The Home Bar, was published in October 2018. See him in the Bayley Room in Stoneyhurst College at 4.15pm. Tickets are £12.

FREE: Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend, Lytham, Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18

The 1940s Wartime period brought to life with a bang! Join in the atmosphere on Lytham Green and throughout Lytham and immerse yourself in a weekend of live entertainment, re-enactments and have-a-go fun. Historic vehicles, static aircraft, music and dance, memorabilia stalls, thrilling battle re enactments, educational talks and demonstrations plus living history camp. Runs from 10am until 5pm on both days. Parking available on Lytham Green (charge applies).

PAID: Gangsta Granny, Samlesbury, Saturday, August 17

Enjoy the entertainment of theatre, outside in the wonderful surroundings of Brockholes Nature Reserve. Heartbreak Productions present Gangsta Granny... Meet Ben, an 11-year-old want-to-be plumber fed up with spending his Friday nights at granny’s. All she wants to do is play scrabble and eat cabbage – not exactly his idea of fun! Then he discovers Granny’s biggest secret... She is an international jewel thief. Children must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Starts at 5pm.

PAID: Sci-fi on the Sidings, Bury, Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18

UFOs have been spotted over Heywood and it is thought that a Wookie was seen in Ramsbottom... it must be Sci-Fi on the Sidings. Aliens, superheroes, robots and more warp, beam, fly or simply walk onto the East Lancashire Railway as your favourite characters from comics, films and books arrive for a special themed weekend, featuring out of this world activities and attractions. For more information and to book tickets visit http://www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk/

PAID: The Community Centre, Preston, Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17

The Community Centre is a feel-good, multi-cultural comedy show being presented at The Continental in Preston. The menu is a feast of fun and a bellyful of laughs. Pour in some African-Caribbean sauce, a pinch of Bob Marley, a shake of Afrobeat, season with a dash of youth, stir for an hour and serve up hot and spicy. The Community Centre - proof that we really can all live together as one extremely, strange but happy family. Tickets are £15 or £10 concessions. To book online visit https://www.thecommunitycentre.net/ or call 07986 497847.

PAID: The Viking March, Chorley, Saturday, August 17

The legendary Viking March returns to Rivington Terraced Gardens. Vikings big and small are invited to don their finest Viking-themed attire for this fun family festival. There will be events and competitions for Vikings of all sizes, including prizes for the best dressed Viking and best beard (men, women and children). There will once again be a barbecue, homemade treats and of course beer. You will also have the chance to try archery, axe throwing, hammer toss and more. Tickets are £8. From 11am until 9pm.

PAID: Bats and Moths, Thornton, Saturday, August 17

An exciting event looking for bats in the early evening (8.30pm until 9.30pm) with the rangers and their bat detectors, followed by a moth hunt with expert Dave McGrath and his moth trap when it gets dark (9.30pm until 10.30pm). Takes places at Hawthorne Park on Hawthorne Road in Thornton. Admission is £2 per person. Tramper, wheelchair and pushchair accessible. Bring warm clothing, a warm drink and stout footwear. A torch is necessary. Call 01253 823516 for more details.

PAID: Frankenstein, Lytham, Saturday, August 17

Illyria bring a brand new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gripping 1818 novel to Lytham Hall. The show boasts a full orchestrated score, spectacular special effects and flashes of the dark humour in which Illyria casts have revelled for the past 28 summers. The Monster created by Victor Frankenstein is consumed with jealousy and threatens mayhem in the tranquil parklands of Lytham Hall- be very afraid in the twilight. Gates open 5.30 pm for picnics. Tickets £14 adults; £11 concessions.

FREE: Meadows and Mini-Beasts, Preston, Monday, August 19

Young nature detectives get the chance to wander amongst the wild flowers in Cowslip Meadow as you try to catch and have a close up look at the variety of creepy-crawlies living in this colourful habitat. This event, taking place on Monday is suitable for ages five to 11. All children must be accompanied by an adult. No booking is needed for this free event. To take part just meet at the Fishwick Local Nature Reserve car park at 1pm. Runs until 3pm. For more details visit www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/visit/things-to-do-in-preston/outdoor-and-adventure/nature-reserves/fishwick-nature-reserve

PAID: Ruffs Dog Show, Preston, Sunday, August 18

Organised by the Friends of Ashton Park and sponsored by Superpet Warehouse, Ruffs Dog Show is another chance to show off the family pooch at this annual event. Expect stalls, dog agility, trick dogs, sit and fetch competitions, and the various pooch categories. A £1 donation is requested to support the event. At Ashton Park on Sunday from 11am.

FREE AND PAID: Garstang Arts and Music Festival, Garstang, from Saturday, August 17 until Monday, August 26

Garstang Arts and Music Festival is a unique festival fusing art, music, shows, heritage, culture, crafts, workshops and local produce. During the evening there are performances of opera, poetry, traditional songs, popular music, historical lecture, and choir recital. The programme of events caters for all ages and interests. The Arts Centre is the hub of many events during the festival, but other venues are also used. It starts on Saturday and runs until Bank Holiday Monday, August 26. For more information visit https://www.garstangartsandmusic.co.uk/

FREE: Tidelines Literary Festival, Grange-over-Sands, Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18

Tidelines Literary Festival will be a first in Grange-over-Sands where the world of words will be celebrated. This free festival will be hosting some well known names, from Kate Fox who is often heard on Radio 4 to local author Katie Hale. There will be lots going on for children and families as well as a living library for adults to participate in. Takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Thornleigh Gardens, from 10.30am until 10pm on both days.

PAID: Reptile Encounter, Samlesbury, Sunday, August 18

North West Reptile Club invite you to encounter some reptiles at Brockholes Nature Reserve on Sunday, from 12pm. Whether you’re interested in reptiles or want to overcome your fears, there’s plenty to meet and lots to learn. Children must be supervised by an adult. No booking necessary. Just go to the Activity Room on Brockholes’ floating Visitor Village.