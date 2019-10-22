Lancashire Christmas Markets: Where and when you can find unique gifts and festive cheer
If you're looking for something a little different, shopping for that impossible person who has everything already, or just fancy getting into the spirit of things, these markets are for you.
Here are some of the events coming to Lancashire. Let us know if there are any we've missed, and we'll add them with pleasure..
1. The Harris Christmas Fair
Market Square, PR1 2PP Preston, Lancashire - Sat Nov 30 and Sun Dec 1 11:00-15:30 - Showcasing a variety of locally based artists and makers, this is a one-stop-shop for all your Christmas gift needs
jpimediaresell
2. Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market
Sunday 24 November - 10:00-18:00: This year will be in conjunction with Chorley Light Switch with more stalls and more entertainment including a visit from Santa supporting Chorley Help the Homeless
jpimediaresell
3. Vicarage Park Community Centre, Vicarage Rd, Poulton
Saturday 7 December 10:00 - 15:30 - Craft & Gift Fair
jpimediaresell
4. Poulton Christmas Festival
Friday, 6 December 2019 from 10:00-19:00 - Poulton's annual Christmas Festival; Lighting of the Crib & tree, market stalls, hot food, cold beer, live entertainment, children's rides and SANTA!
jpimediaresell
View more