Here are some of the best dog-walking spots in Lancashire to celebrate Love Your Pet Day - February 20

Here are some of the best places to walk in the county with your four-legged friend ...
1. Wyre Estuary
4.5 miles - One of Lancashire’s hidden gems, this area often flies under the radar despite the fact it offers some lovely views heading to Wyre Estuary Country Park. The route goes in front of the yacht club building and then joins a well-established path that heads along the edge of the marshes to the county park. You can retrace your steps back along the River Wyre, with the changing tides offering different views on your return leg.
2. Scorton
5 miles - Lying just off the M6 and often overshadowed by neighbouring Garstang, Scorton is easily missed but well worth a visit for an excellent walk. Starting in the centre of the village, walk up Snowhill Lane and across the bridge over the motorway. Continue over the brook and round to the right, before turning left at the road junction on to Higher Lane. At this point you will get views of Wyresdale Lake and Morecambe Bay. Cross the brook again and take the path to the left down to the farm buildings, after which a right and a left will take you to Scorton Picnic Site. Signs will lead you back to the village past Scorton Lake.
3. Darwen Tower
4 miles - Another walk with great views, this shorter route takes in the officially named Jubilee Tower that was opened in 1898 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s 60 years on the throne. Views from the top can stretch as far afield as the Isle of Man, North Wales and Derbyshire.
4. Pendle Hill
5.8 miles - Famous for the witch trials in the 17th century, Pendle Hill has plenty of myth and legend attached to it. But there’s no reason to get spooked – in this part of East Lancashire the views and surroundings are stunning on the way to the top. A decent footpath makes it easy terrain for human and canine, although dogs must be kept on a lead to ensure the safety of the local livestock. On a clear day you can see all of the Yorkshire Three Peaks – Penyghent, Ingleborough and Whernside – and even Blackpool Tower. Two main tracks take you up to the first summit of Apronfull Hill and then continue across Pendleton Moor. The journey back down is equally breathtaking.