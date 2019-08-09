Harry Potter shop opens in Ormskirk - with its own platform 9 and 3/4

A touch of magic has arrived in Ormskirk, with the opening of a Harry Potter shop and a coffee shop inspired by the magic of Harry Potter.

Officially opening on 6 August, Mandrakes: A Magical Experience is bringing the world of Harry Potter to the town, with various rooms replicating those from the Harry Potter franchise, including the famous 9 and 3/4 railway platform to the Dursley family’s front room.

The magical cafe has a range of delicious food on offer, including coffee, pancakes and toasted sandwiches

The owners of the cafe said: “Mandrakes was born from 2 friends who had a vision and dream to bring something special to Ormskirk, we love our little market town and felt it deserved a little bit of magic.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response from visitors near and far.”

Potter parties

Mandrakes also offers parties for all, allowing your to hire out the space.

If you’re an adult Harry Potter fan, there is a range of packages available, including potion classes.

A post on the cafe’s Facebook page in the run up to the launch said, “One thing we are really excited about is holding Harry Potter themed parties! Whether it’s a children’s birthday, a Hen do for a Potter-mad bride, or a baby shower for the next great wizard - we can create a magical event that will leave lasting memories forever.”

Making links with local schools

The owners of this cafe also plan to gain links with the local schools, offering children’s birthday parties and workshops, including workshops for autistic children.

Bring your pooch along

If you don’t want your pooch to miss out on any of the Potter fun then you can take them along, as Mandrakes is a dog-friendly cafe.

In a recent Facebook post, Mandrakes said, “We’ve had a few people asking if we are still dog friendly and we are indeed (unless you’re bringing in a vicious 3-headed dog!) and whether you need to book and there is no need, just pop on in.”

Harry Potter gifts

If you’re searching for a special treat then there’s also a gift shop selling official Harry Potter merchandise.