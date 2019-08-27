Great Eccleston Tractor Pull: Annual show pulls in punters
Hundreds of spectators attended the annual Great Eccleston Tractor Pull over the weekend.
The event - which runs over three days over the Bank Holiday weekend - attracts a wide following, with competitors travelling from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to take part, as well as from across Great Britain. Held at a site on the A586 near Great Eccleston, it concluded Sunday.
1. The North West Tractor Pullers Club Tractor Pull at Great Eccleston.
A weight transfer sledge gets heavier to pull as it is pulled down the track.