Great Eccleston Tractor Pull: Annual show pulls in punters

Hundreds of spectators attended the annual Great Eccleston Tractor Pull over the weekend.

The event - which runs over three days over the Bank Holiday weekend - attracts a wide following, with competitors travelling from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to take part, as well as from across Great Britain. Held at a site on the A586 near Great Eccleston, it concluded Sunday.

The North West Tractor Pullers Club Tractor Pull at Great Eccleston. A weight transfer sledge gets heavier to pull as it is pulled down the track.

The North West Tractor Pullers Club Tractor Pull at Great Eccleston. Crowds at the weekend's event.

The North West Tractor Pullers Club Tractor Pull at Great Eccleston. Tractor pulling competitions take place on a 100 metre track, and involve the machines pulling a weight transfer sledge.

The North West Tractor Pullers Club Tractor Pull at Great Eccleston. This is achieved by increasing the weight on the pan of the sledge by moving the weight box from the rear to the front of the sledge as the sledge is pulled forward.

