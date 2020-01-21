Gardening, ghosts and exercise for the grey matter! Here's five things to do today...

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Preston Gardening Society

If you’re thinking of taking up a new hobby, or want more fresh air and exercise in your life, why not give gardening a try?

Preston Gardening Society invite you to join them at their monthly meetings. They are welcoming 2020 with a variety of new speakers, starting tonight with Mr Kevin Pratt from Stockport. His talk will be titled ‘Don’t go to sleep during Winter’.

If you would like to see what they do you would be most welcome. Meetings are held at 7.30pm on the third Tuesday of every month at St Andrew’s Church Hall on Tulketh Road in Ashton.

Chipping Local History Society

Do you have an interesting historical item? Chipping Local History Society would like to see it. Take it along to their meeting in St. Mary’s Community Hall, Chipping tonight from 7.45pm. All are welcome, call 01772 864289 for more information.

Line Dancing

If you have vowed to get fit this new year, why not have some fun at the same time? Join Sharon for her line dancing class, every Tuesday from 8pm at Knowle Green Village Hall near Longridge. It’s just £2.50 including drinks and biscuits. All welcome.

Ghost Stories - A Rehearsed Reading by Robert L Parry

Who says it has to be Halloween to get spooked? PLAU Gin & Beer House on Friargate in Preston have another spooky evening for you! Tonight M.R. James will be brought vividly to life with a dramatic reading in the Vaults. Call 01772 561404.

Lancaster Chess Club

Escape the January brain fog and exercise your grey matter with Lancaster Chess Club. They meet every Tuesday until early May, 7.30pm at the Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell in Lancaster. Call 01524 884327 for more details.