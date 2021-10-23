Fulwood's Scarecrow trail starts today to raise money for mental health charities

A community group based in Fulwood have brought back their annual scarecrow festival, running from today (Saturday October 23) until October 31.

We are Fulwood's Half Term Scarecrow Trail is this year raising money for two local mental health charities, Team Kickabout and Andy's Man Club.

The local community, including residents, businesses and community groups, have been busy preparing almost 40 scarecrows at various addresses across the Fulwood area of Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are Fulwood's Scarecrow Trail is taking place throughout the half term.

Beginning at 10.00am today, participants can expect to see scarecrows displayed in windows and gardens all across the area.

In a Facebook post, We are Fulwood said: “Join in the half-term fun and follow the trail of spectacular scarecrows around Fulwood.

“Grab your trail map and a pen and make your way through Fulwood to see if you can spot some of your favourite Halloween scarecrows.”

The event will also include a prize draw for any participants who complete the map, a raffle, as well as first, second, and third-place prizes for the best scarecrow.

Some of the funds raised will go to Andy's Man Club Preston, far right is Chris, the group's facilitator.

One of the organisers of the Scarecrow Trail told the Post: "We have been blown away by the generosity of local businesses who are sponsoring prizes including Bang and Olufsen headphones from Bernard Dickinson, love 2 shop vouchers from Tenet & you plus gift hampers, beauty treatments and vouchers from local businesses."

The first raffle prize is a 6 week transformation programme (worth £150) from Everybody Fit, who said: "We are strong believers in exercising to help aid mental health issues and this is what our transformation programme is all about. We educate and empower participants on this programme to make changes that will have a positive impact on their life or lifestyle."

As well as being a fun activity for all the family, the event will be raising money for Team Kickabout Preston, which offers the chance for Dad’s to enjoy the mental health benefits of playing football, and Andy's Man Club Preston, a men's mental health charity.

The group facilitator for Andy's Man Club Preston, Chris Pope, said: "It sounds like its going to be a great event that people of all ages can enjoy. We are so grateful the members voted to raise money for Andy's Man Club. This allows us to open more groups and reach more men who are suffering."

For further information about the Scarecrow Trail, visit the Facebook event, and to donate visit, thier Justgiving page.