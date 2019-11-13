From life underwater to body snatchers, here's what's happening today

To announce an event or gig email whatson@lep.co.uk

The Body Snatcher

Inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s hair-raising horror story, spooky dystopian thriller The Body Snatcher steals its way onto The Dukes’ stage later today.

Merging mystery, morality and music, including live performances of songs by David Bowie and The Clash, and shot through with humour, this new adaptation from theatre company Thunder Road brings Stevenson’s Burke-and-Hare-inspired tale into the 21st century.

Catch The Body Snatcher at the Lancaster Theatre from 7.30pm. Tickets start at £9 via www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Colour Underwater

This talk with the Lancashire Marine Conservation Society will investigate how the sea looks to the animals that make it their home. Join them at the Gregson Centre, Moor Gate, Lancaster, tonight from 7.30pm. See www.lancashiremcs.org.uk.

End of the World

Join the Nuffield Theatre Lancaster tonight for a storytelling lecture about how we cope with climate change, with Dr Matt Winning, a comedian and environmental economist. Tickets start at £9.50, call 01524 594151. Photo: Jessica McDermott.

Avant Garden Club

The Avant Garden Club meets every second Wednesday of month to discuss seasonal topics. Beginners are welcome, £7 including refreshments. Find them at Avant Garden Centre on Wigan Road, Leyland, 10.30–11.30am. Call 01772 433777.

Leyland U3A

Retired people of Leyland! The Leyland Univeristy of the Third Age is here. They meet at 10.30am in St Ambrose Church on the second Wednesday of the month. This time the speaker is from Reedy’s Jams and Preserves. See u3aleyland.wordpress.com for more.