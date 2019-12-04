From football to folk music, the stars are coming out tonight

Five things to do today....

Rovers Revolution

It has been 25 years since the 1994/95 season which saw Blackburn win the Premier League and for one night only Graham Liver of Radio Lancashire will host an event with author John Duerden and ex Rovers players Colin Hendry (pictured), Kevin Gallacher and Mark Atkins.

Duerden will reflect on the impact of the success on Blackburn as a club and as a town and dissect in detail the seasons and events that led up to that point.

Don’t miss this fascinating story tonight at King George’s Hall, Blackburn. Tickets start at £15 online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com or on 01254 582579.

Red Riding Hood

Opening tonight, Garstang Theatre Group present Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs at Garstang Community Academy. Performances takes place until Saturday and tickets start at £8 via www.garstangtheatregroup.co.uk.

The Houghton Weavers at Christmas

Weaving together popular folk songs, humour and audience participation The Houghton Weavers are bringing their Christmas show to Preston Playhouse Theatre tonight. For more details and to book see www.prestonplayhouse.co.uk.

Christmas Wreath Workshop

Join Cuerden Valley today for a demonstration and light lunch then make your own door wreath. £44 including lunch and materials. Please take a sturdy pair of scissors or secateurs. See www.tickettailor.com/events/CuerdenValley.

Public Stargazing Night

Take a tour of the universe tonight as Alston Observatory offers another of their free public stargazing events. There will also be planetarium shows, short talks and the chance to ask any questions. Booking is required via www.eventbrite.co.uk.