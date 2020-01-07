From Alan Titchmarsh to line dancing, Tuesday is a treat for the soul

Five things to do today....

An Evening with Alan Titchmarsh

Alan Titchmarsh MBE - gardener, poet, TV presenter and writer - is bringing his fabulous show ‘An Evening with Alan Titchmarsh - Trowel & Error’ to the Lancaster Grand.

Tonight, Alan takes to the stage showcasing all his talents wrapped up in a bundle of glorious anecdotes and enlightening ‘tales from his life on earth’.

In Alan, readers and viewers have found a friend - in fact, there is even a rumour that his waxwork at Madame Tussaud’s has to have lipstick smudges wiped off every fortnight!

Tickets cost £26, book via www.lancastergrand.co.uk.

Line Dancing

If you have vowed to get fit this new year, why not have some fun at the same time? Join Sharon for her Line Dancing class, every Tuesday from 8pm at Knowle Green Village Hall near Longridge. It’s just £2.50 including drinks and biscuits. All welcome.

Chess Club

Leave the festive brain fog behind and exercise your grey matter with Lancaster Chess Club. They meet every Tuesday until early May, 7.30pm at the Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell in Lancaster. Call 01524 884327 for more details.

Jazz Jam

Whether you play an instrument and want to join in, or simply enjoy listening to jazz music, head to The Venue on Liverpool Road in Penwortham tonight. It’s £5 entry from 7.30pm. Call 01772 933042 or see www.facebook.com/ktbmusicservices.

Gong Bath

Get yourself to The Mill on St Catherine’s Park in Lostock Hall tonight and try this treat for the soul. It’s the ultimate reset button working on various levels - physical, mental, energetic, emotional and spiritual. See www.facebook.com/GOgonging.

