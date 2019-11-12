Five things to do today....

To announce an event or gig email whatson@lep.co.uk

Emojinal Charity Concert

Child Action Northwest is a local charity supporting children and young people to achieve the very best in life.

Join them tonight from 6pm at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall for their annual event - a night of singing, smiles and celebration, all with the aim of raising awareness of the need to improve the mental health of young people in Lancashire.

Tickets cost £7.50 with under 16s £4.50 and family tickets £24. Book online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com or call the box office on 01254 582579.

Qigong under The Moon

Join David Redmore, a registered instructor with the Tai Chi Union for Great Britain, for an hour of Qigong tonight from 6.30pm. The session will be spent with classical music under The Moon in Lancaster Priory. See www. lancasterpriory.org.

Folk Dance Group

Enjoy a varied programme of old and new English country dances, tonight 7.30-9.30pm. Beginners are welcome and they are open September to May at the Arts Centre on Croston Road in Garstang. Call 01524 61483 for more information.

Singing for Wellbeing

Singing for Wellbeing is Life Long Song’s active singing workshop. All are welcome, give it a try, there’s no music reading needed. Meet at 1.30pm, Tuesdays at Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Call 01257 276178 for more.

Painting for Pleasure Classes

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.