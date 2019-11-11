Five things to do today....

To announce an event or gig email whatson@lep.co.uk

Remembrance Concert

A Remembrance Concert is being held at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall tonight for everyone to come together and remember our fallen heroes.School children from all over the Blackburn with Darwen borough, the Salvation Army Band and local cadets will join together for an evening of words and music.

Tickets for the concert which begins at 7pm cost from just £4 with under 16s free.

For more details see www.kinggeorgeshall.com or call the box office on 01254 582579.

Preston Society Bird-watching & Natural History

The Preston Society Bird-watching & Natural History meet every week, October until March. At tonight’s meeting members will present their own wildlife images. Join them at St. Mary’s Church, Penwortham from 7.30pm. Call 07713 975321.

The Continental Book Club​

The Continental Book Club meets on the second Monday of every month in the Snug at the Preston pub on South Meadow Lane. Suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Find out more at www.newcontinental.net.

The Moon

The Moon continues to shine at Lancaster Priory and tonight from 6.30 you can join in with a Tai Chi and Qigong workshop. A special event of light and sharing with Joop, including ‘Walking with the moon on your head’. See www.lancasterpriory.org.

Leyland Morris Men

Dancers and musicians are welcome to join Leyland Morris Men every Monday to help them preserve a local tradition. They meet at 7.30pm in the Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Call 01772 337999 or see www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk for more.