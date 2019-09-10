Farmaggedon 2019: Lancashire’s terrifying Halloween event returns - here’s how to get tickets

Have your say

If you want to be truly spooked this Halloween, then Farmaggedon offers a variety of frights to give you a true taste of the Halloween spirit.

Located on Farmer Ted’s Farm Park, Flatmans Lane in Ormskirk, Farmaggedon combines both indoor and outdoor interaction - promising to give you the fright of your life.

Farmageddon features 'insane clowns and days of the dead ghouls'

The website explains that there Farmaggedon features “extreme scream attractions guaranteed to satisfy all your scare season desires.”

Here’s what to expect.

The Beast of Terror

The Beast of Terror focuses on the story of the remains of what was originally the Waterfield Mansion, which has laid desolate for an age.

The website asks, “Do you dare face The Beast of Terror?”

Contagion

Contagion is “a swirl of the mind, insane clowns and days of the dead ghouls,” according to Farmaggedon’s website, which goes on to ask, “Are you reading for the mind-twisting torment that is contagion?”

The Meat Locker

The Meat Locker focuses on the story of Malachi and his quest for immortality.

Zombie Outlaw

Zombie Outlow is an interactive paintball experience, which now includes even more zombie areas and an extra secret scare maze.

This zombie paintball trailer ride takes you through the fields of Farmaggedon. Where the paintball guns are fixed, but the zombies are not.

The Zombie Arms

This new space allows you to relive your nightmares whilst being entertained by one of the resident acts. Music, fire dancers, high rise silk displays and stage shows will hopefully calm your nerves.

How can I buy tickets?

Farmageddon offers three ticket packages: Standard, Enhanced and VIP.

The Standard package grants access to the scare houses, the Enhanced package grants access to the scare houses and Zombie Outlaw and the VIP package grants access to the scare houses and Zombie Outlaw, and includes a fast-track pass.

Ticket prices range from £18.50 - £38 depending on date and package chosen.

Farmageddon is open October 4 and 5, 10 to 13, 17 to 20, 23 to 27, 29 to 31 and November 1.

For more information or to book, visit: farmaggedon.co.uk/times-prices/