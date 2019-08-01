Famous 1989 Batmobile is now NOT coming to Preston

Have your say

A legendary superhero car is no longer coming to Preston.

St George's Shopping Centre was expected to welcome a replica of the 1989 Batmobile on Saturday, August 10, with Batman also making appearances alongside the super car.

But the car is no longer coming to the city, with a spokesman for the shopping centre citing "unforeseen circumstances".

They added that "further activity [is] to be announced".

The event was set to form part of St George’s free Preston XP summer events, celebrating all things comic books and pop culture.

Preston XP will continue with a LEGO Brick event on Saturday, August 24.