Families can enjoy a Big Wild Summer together at RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve in Silverdale

The nature conservation charity is also encouraging everyone to help Respect, Protect and Enjoy the outdoors by visiting their nature reserves and the countryside responsibly this summer holidays.

Its been a long year of lockdown and to celebrate a return to exploring nature with loved ones, RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserves in Lancashire are inviting families to enjoy a Big Wild Summer this year. Throughout the school holidays the attractions will host a series of fun, nature-themed activities to help families discover nature at their local RSPB nature reserve or whilst escaping the everyday on a staycation.

From pond dipping and exploring fascinating family trails, to getting to know the reserve’s amazing moths, plus so much more – RSPB Leighton Moss has something to help the whole family spend precious time together, reconnect with nature, and make happy memories outdoors once more.

Everyday throughout the school summer holidays, visitors can enjoy a Big Wild Summer Activity Pack that will help them discover the special reserve and the wildlife that calls it home. Cost: £3.50

Self-led pond dipping kits to will also be available to hire daily (weather permitting). Cost: £3

For full Big Wild Summer event details at RSPB Leighton Moss and other reserves across England, visit hereThe RSPB Leighton Moss shop also has a range of nature-themed goodies available for the family to take home and remember their big wild summer day out. Visitors can also give nature a home in their own home with an RSPB bug hotel, nestbox, bird feeder, or butterfly wildflower seeds. Or perhaps treat the family to some binoculars or a telescope, a bug ID kit, or wildlife book so to continue to explore the nature on your own doorstep.

The nature reserve’s on-site café has a range of hot and cold food and drinks available to satisfy the whole family’s appetite. Visitors can pick up a tasty picnic or look out for a Big Wild Summer meal deal which will keep you going for the rest of their visit.

Jon Carter, visitor experience manager at RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve said: “We’re excited to welcome families back to RSPB Leighton Moss for a summer of fun, nature-themed activities, after a really challenging year for everyone. With our exciting range of Big Wild Summer events, and our shop and cafe, we can provide a fantastic day out connecting with wildlife and having fun outdoors together.”

As everyone is keen to get back out into their favourite places in nature or discover new ones on staycation, the RSPB is encouraging people to visit their nature reserves and the countryside responsibly this summer holidays.

Jon said: “As we all return to the countryside, we’re asking visitors to help our ground nesting birds and other wildlife by watching their step. Over half of England’s most threatened breeding birds nest on or near the ground, and our nature reserves are a safe space for many of them along with other vulnerable wildlife. We’re reminding visitors to please follow the Countryside Code and additional guidance at individual sites to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the outdoor spaces they love. Simple acts such as keeping to the paths, keeping dogs on a lead, and taking litter home make a huge difference to protecting wildlife and the experience of other visitors. If we work together, we can create some wonderful memories in nature and help protect it at the same time.”