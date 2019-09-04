Europe's biggest lantern and light festival is coming to Manchester this Winter - here's what we know

The huge event, which will be the first of its kind in Europe, is set to take place in Manchester's Heaton Park, from 21 November to 31 December 2019. For tickets or more information visit: www.lightopiafestival.com
The North West is set to host the UK debut of Lightopia a visually-dramatic lantern and light festival later this year.
