Europe's biggest lantern and light festival is coming to Manchester this Winter - here's what we know

The North West is set to host the UK debut of Lightopia a visually-dramatic lantern and light festival later this year.

The huge event, which will be the first of its kind in Europe, is set to take place in Manchester's Heaton Park, from 21 November to 31 December 2019. For tickets or more information visit: www.lightopiafestival.com



Installations at the event will include, The Love Gate, Tree of Life, Elysian Field, S-Harmony, The Flower Road, Happy Valley, Two Moons Eagle and many more, symbolising various experiences throughout life and humanity.

Guests can follow the bee to discover further destinations.

An iconic Manchester Light Bees installation symbolises community, brightness and personal power, representing the amazing sense of unity and solidarity within Manchester.

The event will also include live entertainment, such as acrobatic performances, local musicians and family rides available to enjoy every night.

