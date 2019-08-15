Don't try this at home! Watch as the BMX and Mountain Bike Stunt Show wows audiences in Preston

This isn't the only great event taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend. Take your pick from these:

FREE: BMX and Mountain Bike Stunt Show, Preston, Saturday, August 24

You will see some amazing machines at the Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling Championships

Jaw-dropping performances from some of the world’s best BMX riders... With a selection of the world’s leading stunt riders and uniquely designed display rigs, don’t miss this professional, flexible and unique show. Be blown away with double backflips and crazy aerial stunts crammed into 30 minute performances. You’re sure to see some impressive tricks, jumps and stunts, many of which would not be possible on a bicycle - prepare to be amazed. Showtimes vary between the two bike types - from 12.30pm until 4pm.

PAID: UDO World Championships, Blackpool, from Thursday, August 22 until Sunday, August 25

The most prestigious event of the street dance calendar, the UDO World Street Dance Championships, is heading back to Blackpool. This high intensity weekend will see over 35 countries from across the World unite together to compete in dynamic street dance competitions. Competitions include solos, duos, teams, quads and battle categories as well as two new categories for 2019. It’s all taking place at the Winter Gardens. Visit www.udostreetdance.com/ to book.

FREE: Ribchester Art Club Exhibition, Ribchester, Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26

Hop on a tram and take in the sights during the Heritage Tram Tours Gold Weekend

Ribchester Art Club are holding their Annual Art Exhibition. They each hope to be able to present five new pieces of artwork in order to keep the exhibition fresh. There is a raffle on entry, a craft stall and refreshments. Many paintings on display are also available for sale as well as some unframed artwork from previous years at a reduced price. Members of the club invite everyone to come along to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Parish Centre, Stydd Lane, Ribchester between 10am and 4pm.

PAID: Great Eccleston Tractor Pulling Championships, Great Eccleston, from Friday, August 23 until Sunday, August 25

Known as the ‘The World’s Most Powerful Motor Sport’ Tractor Pulling is a great day out for all the family and this highly anticipated event is set to welcome back the best of the best to Great Eccleston to compete. This year the event will not only host two British Tractor Pullers Association (BTPA) Championship rounds but will also host the final round of the ETPC Euro-Cup Finals. Takes place on Great Eccleston Showground.

PAID: Heritage Tram Tours Gold Weekend, Blackpool, from Friday, August 23 until Monday, August 26

One for petrol heads - Ormskirk MotorFest

Jump on board a Heritage Tram and enjoy a ride like no other as you cruise along Blackpool’s famous coastline on a piece of moving history. Blackpool is the only place in the UK that you can still ride on a Heritage Tram on the line for which it was originally built – making this truly a unique. Frequent Heritage Tram Tours between Pleasure Beach and Bispham every 10/20 minutes between 10am and 5pm, with regular tours to Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

PAID: Ormskirk MotorFest, Ormskirk, Sunday, August 25

Ormskirk MotorFest is considered to be one of the North West’s premier free family events. The Ormskirk MotorFest returns to the streets with over 10,000 motor enthusiasts expected to enjoy this motoring extravaganza, bringing together over 300 cars and motorbikes for a day of high-octane fun. With everything from motorcycles, super cars, classics and bubble cars, there is something of interest for everyone. Runs from 11am until 5pm. Visit https://ormskirkmotorfest.com/ for more details.

PAID: Bubble & Bounce, Bilsborrow, until Monday, August 26

Ribble Steam Railways will have a number of Friendly Engines in action

A field full of fun with over 20 giant inflatables where the kids can bounce, squeeze, crawl and slide their way through every shape and size of inflatable imaginable. There is plenty to do and a range of activities to keep the little ones and the big ones entertained. Bubble & Bounce takes over Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow. Sessions start on the hour every hour. Open from 10am with the last entry at 5pm. Admission is £5 per child. Accompanying adults gain free admission. The age restriction is toddlers to ages 14 only.

PAID: Love, Lies and Tonic, Hoghton, Sunday, August 25

Outreach Opera are returning to Hoghton Tower for another journey through life, love, happiness and tragedy. A great introduction to opera, Love, Lies and Tonic presents drama in bite sized chunks. Set amidst the hustle and bustle of small village life, Love, Lies and Tonic joins the locals down at the pub, offering a chance to witness clandestine conversations in dark corners, revealing the intricacy of community life. Feel free to take a picnic along. Tickets are £19.50. Curtain up is 2.30pm.

FREE: Paw Patrol Brick Trail, Blackburn, from Friday, August 23 until Sunday, September 1

PAW Patrol fans will be able to meet their favourite characters - as Blackburn hosts the world’s first PAW Patrol brick trail, built and presented by Bricklive. The spectacle, featuring 21 of your favourite characters and buildings from the hit Nick Jr show, will be built by Bricklive from brightly coloured toy bricks and placed around the town centre. Characters Chase, Marshall, Skye and the gang will be hosted by venues around the town. Also features workshops.

FREE: Accrington’s Fantastical Forest Parade, Accrington, from Friday, August 23 until Sunday, August 25

The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival takes place at various venues in Colne

Accrington’s Town Square is set to host Amazing Accrington’s Big Weekend, with a packed programme of events bringing fun and excitement into the heart of Accrington. The town is set to wow spectators with gigantic puppets following six weeks of workshops. A spectacular parade, the centre piece of which is a 15 foot Oaken Giant, will help to make this year’s August Bank Sunday one to remember. Takes places between 2pm and 4pm.

PAID: Friendly Engines August Bank Holiday, Preston, from Saturday, August 24 until Monday, August 26

Fill your bank holiday weekend with family fun... Ribble Steam Railway are being visited by their ‘friendly engines’, ready to take you on plenty train rides. As well as unlimited train rides, your tickets also includes entry to the Ribble Steam Railway museum, workshop, and playground as well as miniature train rides, local model railway clubs and societies, face painting, and balloon animals. Takes place from Saturday to Monday, from 10.30am until 5pm. Tickets are £8 adults; £5 concessions; £5 children; with children under three going free. A family ticket is also available for £23.

FREE AND PAID: The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival, Colne, from Friday, August 23 until Monday, August 26

Head to Colne for the award-winning Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival. Every August this Lancashire mill town immerses itself in the blues, for a three-day internationally renowned festival that takes place across 22 stages in Colne. Each music venue is within easy reach of the main street. You can see a variety of acts from tonight until Monday.

PAID: Silversmithing for Beginners, Preston, Saturday, August 24

Join artisan silversmith Iasthai Original and create a solid sterling silver bangle inspired by the Silverdale Hoard (displayed in the Fearsome Craftsmen exhibition) at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery. In this beginner’s workshop, taking place on Saturday, you will learn how to craft a beautiful and unique, hand wrought silver bangle inspired by Viking silversmithing. Tickets for this workshop are £75 and include a hot drink from the Harris cafe, all tuition and materials. No previous art or design experience is required and beginners are welcome. Suitable for adults.

PAID: Dan Leno - A Royal Jester, Lytham, Saturday, August 24

Lancashire comedian Steve Royle and his cast will come to Lytham Hall at the end of a summer tour which will have visited Chorley, Settle, Stratford and Eastbourne. Dan Leno - A Royal Jester tells the story of a Victorian music hall comedian. Gates open at 4pm for picnics. Please takeg your own seating, a rug and suitable clothes. Free parking is available close to the arena. Performance will finish at 8.30pm. Tickets are £7 to £14.

PAID: The Great British Food Festival, Clitheroe, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

Stonyhurst College, a grade I listed building set in the Forest of Bowland Area of Natural Beauty, will be the venue for The Great British Food Festival this August Bank Holiday Saturday and Sunday. Packed with local producers, tasty street food, new BBQ stage, chef demonstrations and live music it is the perfect backdrop for a weekend of foodie fun. Ticket prices vary.