Dance, flowers and the moon. Have a hippy day today!

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Chris Cleverley

Alt-folk songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist Chris Cleverley is celebrating the release of his second studio album ‘We Sat Back and Watched it Unfold’ at Willows Folk Club, Wrea Green tonight.

The record released to worldwide audiences in October, contributing to activity surrounding World Mental Health Day 2019. This body of new work addresses a selection of 21st century society’s most pertinent and challenging concerns through Cleverley’s incomparable brand of contemporary folk music.

Tickets are £10, see www.thewillowsfolkclub.co.uk for further details. Photo: Redwood Music Photography.

Longton with Hutton Flower Club

Longton with Hutton Flower Club have their next meeting tonight at 7.30pm at Hutton Village Hall.

Linda Hardman will be providing a floral demonstration ‘All wrapped up’. Visitors welcome, raffle and refreshments will be available.

Leyland Accordion Club

Leyland Accordion Club meet on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of every month. Tonight The Celtic Fettlers will be their special guests at The Priory Club, Leyland. Doors open at 7.30pm, admission £5, all welcome. Call 01772 454328.

Peanut Butter Falcon

Peanut Butter Falcon comes to The Palace Cinema tonight. The story follows the dreams of a young man with Down Syndrome. Local charity DanceSyndrome will be there too. See www.thepalace-longridge.co.uk. Photo: Nicola Selby.

Lunar Lecture

Catch The Moon at Lancaster Priory for the final time today. The installation is open until 7.30pm when there will be the Last Night Lunar Lecture from Dr Liz Oakley-Brown: ‘Shakespeare Under The Moon’. See www.lancasterpriory.org. Photo: Julian Brown