Costa Coffee: Mystery surrounds opening date of Preston's new shop

Mystery surrounding the opening date of a new coffee house in Preston.

Costa Coffee is bringing a new drive-thru franchise to the Fulwood Central Retail Park off Eastway and Oliver’s Place.

Costa Coffee Drive-Thru on the Fulwood Central Retail Park (Image: JPIMedia)

In August, a company spokesman told the Post it was “coming late October 2019”.

But as of today (November 5) the store has yet to open its doors to the public, with work continuing within the store.

And Costa has yet to comment on the exact opening date following numerous approaches by the Post.

Signs have appeared on Subway next to Costa Coffee (Image: JPIMedia)

Signs are visible outside the cafe saying it is “coming soon” and one onlooker said an opening “looks imminent”.

Elsewhere on the retail park, B&M will open its doors to the public on Thursday (November 7).

Signage on the Subway store have also been seen being put in place ahead of its yet-to-be-announced opening.

Greggs and Burger King are also coming to the retail park.