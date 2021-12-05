Storm Arwen forced the delay of the Christmas Festival which marks the start of the festive season in the town and conditions were far from ideal for the rearranged event this weekend.

But seven days later than originally scheduled, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who has played Tyrone Dobbs for more than 20 years, was on hand to push the button to turn on the Christmas lights.

The Christmas season begins in Leyland. Picture: Dave Nelson

There was also live music in the afternoon before Corrie star Halsall took centre stage at 5.30pm.

The event is the work of Leyland Town Team and is supported by South Ribble Borough Council.

It was the Town Team’s first big event since the pandemic, more than 6,000 people having turned out to see Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague turn on the lights in 2019 before last year’s event was cancelled.

