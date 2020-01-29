Comedy, craft, chat and Chinese New Year - here's five things to do today....

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Ivo Graham: The Game of Life

The time for faff is over: has Big Daddy Graham got the skillz to pay da billz?

Ivo Graham presents The Game of Life - more hilariously anxious blather from one of the most hilariously anxious blatherers in the business.

Most recently nominated for Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Award after a sell-out run at the 2019 Fringe Festival and also spotted on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Live from the BBC, Cats Does Countdown, Richard Osman’s House of Games and many more, you can catch Ivo at Chorley Little Theatre tonight.

Book via www.chorleytheatre.com.

Damson Poets

Damson Poets start their poetry year tonight at The Continental on South Meadow Lane, Preston. An open mic evening with no particular theme, each poet reads for up to five minutes. It’s free entry from 7.30pm, find more at www.newcontinental.net.

Chinese New Year

Lancashire Archives on Bow Lane in Preston are hosting a Chinese New Year celebration from 3-5.30pm today. The event includes Chinese calligraphy, a letter from Elizabeth I to the Emperor of China and talks. No need to book, call 01772 533039.

Craft & Chat

Everyone is welcome to join an afternoon of craft and chat, every Wednesday, 2-4pm at St. Michael’s Church Hall on Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble. It’s just £1 including refreshments. Call Janice Carney 01772 721191 for more details.

Preston Family History Branch

The next meeting of the Preston Family History Branch will be at the Kingsfold Methodist Church Hall, Penwortham, PR1 9EJ, tonight at 7.30pm. Dr. Andrew Lewis will be presenting ‘Some Thoughts on Medicines Old and New’. £2 suggested donation.