Classics at Hoghton Tower 2019: tickets, parking, and everything else you need to know ahead of the car show

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this year's Classics at Hoghton Tower show.



The annual car show at Hoghton Tower is back once more later this year.

Rare and classic cars will be on show at Hoghton Tower.

So before the historic site opens its gates, here is what you need to know.

When is it?

The classic car show will kick off at 10am on Sunday, September 1, and stay open until 4pm.

Hoghton Tower will be open for tours on the big day.

Where is it?

Hoghton Tower holds the event in its grounds in Hoghton, North Preston, PR5 0SH.

How much are tickets?

An adult ticket costs £7.

There will be a show arena to display the classic cars.

A child ticket costs £2.50.

They can be purchased here.

Where can I park?

Hoghton Tower has ample - and free - parking space for visitors coming to see the show.

There will be a wide variety of vehicles to see.

What is on?

The tower will play host to a wide variety of classic and rare cars. Visitors will be able to see motorcycles, ex-army vehicles, and classic 4x4s.

Can I bring my dog?

Organisers say dogs are very welcome at the event, but ask owners to keep them on their leads once they enter the grounds.