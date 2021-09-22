Originally set for the end of March the event was pushed back to this Sunday, September 26. If you’re taking part, or will be in and around the area this weekend, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know.

When is this year’s City of Preston 10k and what time will it start?

Having been put back from March 28 by organisers The Running Bee Foundation due to the continuing impact of the Covid pandemic, the race is good to go this Sunday, September 26 with a 10am start.

The route for this year's City of Preston 10k

Where will the start of the race be?

As ever, the race begins in the Flag Market. That’s also the place for the Athlete Village which has a number of stalls.

What is the route for this year’s race?

The streets of Preston will welcome runners and spectators to the popular route once again. Starting in Market Street, runners will pass through beautiful scenery via Avenham Park and around the River Ribble, before finishing back on Market Street. Road closures will be in place.

The City of Preston 10k is back this weekend

Do runners get a medal?

All finishers will receive a commemorative medal and a t-shirt with the race officially chip timed and marshalls every 1km along the route. This year, The Running Bee Foundation have announced a ‘My First’ initiative and is encouraging people to complete their first mile with the Foundation as part of a fun run following the main race. Those runners, with prams allowed, will also receive a medal.

Where is the best place to park on the day?

Organisers are pointing people towards the Preston Guild Hall car park on Lancaster Road.

Runners will again take over the streets of Preston

Can I still sign up for the race?