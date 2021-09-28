City of Preston 10k 2021 race results: These are the chip times for every runner

This year's race winner was Chris Livesey, finishing in a time of 32 minutes and 39 seconds, leading home a field of 463 participants.

Runners followed the route through Avenham, Miller and Frenchwood Parks and around the River Ribble, before crossing the Avenham Park finishing line.

Here we’ve listed every single person who took part and bravo to you all. Runners are listed, from left, by race number, name, position and chip time.

Nearly 500 runners took part in the City of Preston 10k

1 Chris Livesey 1 00:32:39

276 Karl Hodgson 2 00:36:00

789 Jon Dance 3 00:36:29

687 Matthew Holmes 4 00:37:20

595 Stuart Nixon 5 00:39:09

379 Stuart Wilson 6 00:40:09

675 Stuart Clark 7 00:41:00

58 Richard Jones 8 00:41:12

415 David Moss 9 00:41:14

655 Stephen Dippnall 10 00:41:20

785 Robert Garth 11 00:41:22

585 Craig Barton 12 00:41:27

289 Steven Willetts 13 00:41:31

293 Nathan Millward 14 00:41:34

72 Phil Rowen 15 00:41:36

477 Peter Tatlock 16 00:41:57

727 Peter Cowling Male 17 00:42:13

667 Stuart Benson Male 18 00:42:17

456 Craig Renshaw 19 00:42:19

229 Tom Cafferkey 20 00:42:28

404 Chris Wilding Male 21 00:42:23

553 Andrew Bardsley 22 00:42:48

132 Steve Abbott 23 00:43:13

31 James Bretherton 24 00:43:14

452 Alan Holt 25 00:43:04

339 Neil Dawkins 26 00:43:16

134 Paul Lightfoot 27 00:43:25

324 Paul Jeffries 28 00:43:28

617 Graham Strickland 29 00:43:28

448 Steve Smith 30 00:43:29

254 Andy Snailham 31 00:43:44

447 Dougie Potter 32 00:43:45

425 Dan Kirwan 33 00:43:47

555 Ben Woodcock 34 00:43:53

143 Fay Morne 35 00:43:51

427 Dave Rowley 36 00:43:45

236 Robert Atkinson 37 00:43:33

494 Daniel Barnes 38 00:44:01

532 Christopher Bridge 39 00:44:14

573 Dan Hounslea 40 00:44:17

590 Alex Kerry 41 00:44:18

206 Lucy Helsby 42 00:44:31

511 Jacob Thompson 43 00:44:32

659 Nigel Shepherd 44 00:44:37

613 Patrick Grant 45 00:44:39

594 Kenneth Beazley 46 00:44:43

731 Gwen Kinloch 47 00:44:43

2 Thomas Murphy 48 00:44:46

734 Wayne Rafferty 49 00:44:34

615 James Nelson 50 00:44:52

707 Andrew Hardman 51 00:44:50

323 Martin Findlay 52 00:44:59

377 Neil Wilson 53 00:44:51

9 Jawad Bhatti 54 00:45:08

335 Ian Marsh 55 00:45:16

771 David Dawson 56 00:45:19

739 Michael Buczman 57 00:45:37

525 Janine Needham 58 00:45:44

608 Mark Ellaway 59 00:45:34

367 Richard Hiscock 60 00:45:44

218 Richard Woodward 61 00:46:05

440 Will Neilson 62 00:46:04

600 Jon Grainger 63 00:46:03

722 Scott Kirkley 64 00:46:38

652 Nat Kerray 65 00:46:33

372 Loren Dawson 66 00:46:41

291 Janette Rayton 67 00:46:45

773 Matthew Elcoate 68 00:46:29

516 David Hoyle 69 00:46:29

470 Naison Chaparadza 70 00:46:54

663 Alban Cassidy 71 00:46:59

788 Les Hill 72 00:47:00

536 Alan Townhill 73 00:46:50

623 William Crane 74 00:46:49

671 Meg Beckett 75 00:46:49

749 Matin Mesghali 76 00:47:05

214 Jack Dillon 77 00:47:04

317 Rob Evans 78 00:47:31

543 Philip Davidson 79 00:47:47

569 Russell Horne 80 00:47:41

504 Andy Clement 81 00:47:34

564 Ciaran Mackenzie 82 00:47:26

662 Dave Stewart 83 00:47:29

583 Ekram El-Moussaoui 84 00:48:07

693 Craig Edwards 85 00:48:12

616 Philp Hartley 86 00:47:57

714 Adam Hayhurst 87 00:48:13

753 Michael Gregson 88 00:48:19

4 Dave Bretherton 89 00:48:04

607 Kris Parmar 90 00:48:13

314 Lambros Siros 91 00:47:55

676 Kevin Roberts 92 00:47:55

540 Tony Gibirdi 93 00:48:17

459 Mahesh Buran 94 00:48:28

624 Rosie Dickinson 95 00:48:17

82 Jenni Farrer 96 00:48:25

618 Susan Dowker-Thompson 97 00:48:39

508 Alison Taberner 98 00:48:40

780 Nikoletta Hudak 99 00:48:36

678 Alysia May Mcandrew 100 00:48:45

574 Mitch Goodall 101 00:48:54

463 Richard Southworth 102 00:48:41

92 Stuart Nicol 103 00:48:34

445 Ian Bebbington 104 00:49:18

518 Amanda Anstey 105 00:49:25

738 Teagan Fell 106 00:49:04

581 David Maguire 107 00:49:24

653 Mark Smurthwaite 108 00:49:00

305 Tom Furniss 109 00:49:19

512 Andrew Brown 110 00:49:20

737 Andrew Goodwin 111 00:49:09

611 Shaun Jukes 112 00:49:26

235 Chris Mcloughlin 113 00:49:40

373 Alexander Birkbeck 114 00:49:31

479 Richard White 115 00:49:21

55 Andy Lea 116 00:49:53

728 Craig Turner 117 00:49:57

469 Melissa Houghton 118 00:50:02

391 Joshua Loftus 119 00:50:02

644 Katie Johnstone 120 00:50:05

724 Helen Barton 121 00:50:12

567 Edward Walker 122 00:50:06

507 Paul Hayes 123 00:49:57

688 Rob Grime 124 00:50:05

591 John Straker 125 00:50:08

40 Paul Brogden 126 00:50:04

52 David Epton 127 00:50:25

649 Mohsin Member 128 00:49:52

531 Thomas Fitzpatrick 129 00:50:36

376 Danny Doyle 130 00:50:31

782 Simon Linford 131 00:50:49

642 Ian Wharton 132 00:50:15

41 Eddie Hamilton 133 00:51:10

48 Phil Davies 134 00:51:13

497 Ecaterina Stefanescu 135 00:51:08

794 Rachel Lishman 136 00:50:56

628 Rachel Tolson 137 00:51:09

668 Susan Williams 138 00:51:26

147 Adrian Kingston 139 00:51:28

8 Doug Bryden 140 00:51:26

145 Gary Anson 141 00:51:23

526 Michael Hoyle 142 00:51:12

730 Andy Warburton 143 00:51:35

741 Mark Rollinson 144 00:51:40

137 David Bayliss 145 00:51:38

378 Jamie Buchanan 146 00:51:39

565 David Tolson 147 00:51:45

747 Sam Parkinson 148 00:51:36

138 Andrew Robinson 149 00:52:02

501 Steve Murphy 150 00:52:06

64 Oliver Pitchers 151 00:52:00

752 Rebecca Gregson 152 00:52:22

45 Jenny Castle 153 00:52:00

59 Andrew Troy 154 00:52:12

414 Phil Haworth 155 00:52:02

680 Kieran Brady 156 00:52:39

32 Michael Bolton 157 00:52:21

128 Steve Banks 158 00:52:38

570 Marc Brine 159 00:52:44

286 Patrick Mahon 160 00:52:45

726 Matthew Edgley 161 00:52:29

118 Eleanor Mcmonagle 162 00:52:47

561 Karen Rishton 163 00:52:39

423 Liam Hooton 164 00:53:01

285 Nigel Mcintyre 165 00:53:14

328 Andrew Hurley 166 00:53:06

769 Matt Cowan 167 00:53:22

517 Sarah Rogerson 168 00:53:19

493 Donald Johnson 169 00:53:23

633 Vicky Heys 170 00:53:25

418 David Hooton 171 00:53:26

405 Andrew Kirkby 172 00:53:32

745 Vicky Herbert 173 00:53:36

538 Andrew Tyrer 174 00:53:19

252 Andrew Bennett 175 00:53:58

711 Francis Thornton 176 00:53:40

489 Gavin Carter 177 00:54:05

90 Stephen Burgess 178 00:53:36

458 George Kendall 179 00:54:14

243 Arthur Bucknall 180 00:53:56

258 Ian Close 181 00:54:20

648 Rizwan Byda 182 00:53:47

256 Jonathan Irwin 183 00:54:14

500 Nicole Kenworthy 184 00:54:11

509 Stephen Bourne 185 00:54:34

492 Denise Johnson 186 00:54:25

556 Barry Mccrea 187 00:54:25

660 Darren Davies 188 00:54:23

694 Lee Ivett 189 00:54:40

172 Olivia Dodding 190 00:54:40

665 Chris Truckle 191 00:54:26

787 Nina Parkin 192 00:54:47

786 Barrie Breckell 193 00:54:47

352 Lynne Kenyon 194 00:54:42

50 Mary Hewitt 195 00:54:54

765 Claire Piela 196 00:54:54

750 Jane Whalley 197 00:54:22

795 David Smith 198 00:54:52

527 Angus Rhodes 199 00:54:45

672 Shaun Beckett 200 00:54:47

770 Rhianne Summerfield 201 00:54:41

294 Gaynor Stonecliffe 202 00:54:52

380 Vish Parekh 203 00:55:09

533 Robert Wilson 204 00:55:04

776 Rafal Dusza 205 00:55:02

768 Geoff Cowan 206 00:55:25

520 Paul Wynn 207 00:55:07

100 Magda Kalita 208 00:55:28

620 Sean Kemplay 209 00:55:04

515 Anabel Martinez Lyons 210 00:55:10

401 Phil Moat 211 00:55:35

471 Simon Thomson 212 00:55:32

249 Mal Clarke 213 00:55:39

766 Abu Wadie 214 00:55:59

6 Paul Cobham 215 00:56:02

695 Robert Bond 216 00:55:32

733 Emily Snape 217 00:56:05

783 Albano Massaro 218 00:55:41

439 Kathryn Neilson 219 00:56:00

643 Joseph Sheridan-Ruddy 220 00:56:04

774 Gail Bristo 221 00:55:41

47 James Cassidy 222 00:55:40

257 Patrick Harrison 223 00:56:11

629 John Murphy 224 00:55:56

503 Mark Osten 225 00:56:12

505 Yassir Usmani 226 00:56:22

111 Shane Newton 227 00:56:24

530 Rick Cobham 228 00:56:34

674 Stuart Topping 229 00:56:04

654 Melanie Yeates 230 00:56:19

68 Derek Crane 231 00:56:46

732 Sandra Snape 232 00:56:53

284 Thomas Rimmer 233 00:56:44

283 Sean Taylor 234 00:56:44

392 Gage Warman 235 00:56:45

706 Karl Jukes 236 00:56:58

669 Catherine Smith 237 00:57:16

326 Diane Ogden 238 00:57:12

462 Daniel Qualtrough 239 00:56:41

579 Kirsty Aspinall 240 00:57:13

755 Christopher Holmes 241 00:57:16

43 Gayle Cookson 242 00:57:26

612 Ellie Grant 243 00:57:38

375 Graham Airey 244 00:57:34

546 Alan Chesters 245 00:57:13

699 Hemant Sonwalkar 246 00:57:39

437 Phil Dixon 247 00:58:06

152 Claire Forrest 248 00:57:23

698 Arun Kumar 249 00:58:06

639 Fran Gugi 250 00:58:20

441 Nilesh Patel 251 00:58:07

606 Theresa Wilson 252 00:58:20

22 George Coxon 253 00:57:55

351 Jon Leak 254 00:58:12

762 Holly Wright 255 00:58:08

586 Gareth Reeve 256 00:58:33

604 Danielle Hughes 257 00:58:34

593 Damian Moss 258 00:58:28

113 David Hindle 259 00:58:40

637 George Dears 260 00:58:46

552 Simon Chaffer 261 00:58:32

514 Holly Gregson 262 00:58:47

683 Garreth Whalley 263 00:59:05

89 Rebecca Glen 264 00:58:49

686 Katie Smith 265 00:59:22

685 Beth Stritch 266 00:59:23

677 Emilia Kacperska 267 00:58:51

575 Fiona Jackson 268 00:59:08

119 Phil Morgan 269 00:59:13

334 Gary Daley 270 00:59:10

222 Paul Cafferkey 271 00:59:27

524 Kate Swan 272 00:59:27

406 Tracey Lomax 273 00:59:15

603 Stephen Mitchell 274 00:59:21

596 Tim Carey 275 00:59:33

751 Benjamin Whalley 276 00:59:20

557 James Wareing 277 00:59:18

578 Catherine Simpson 278 00:59:34

130 Georgina Biggs 279 00:59:56

61 Maureen Kirkby 280 01:00:07

640 Emily Randles 281 00:59:44

709 Lee Mangan 282 00:59:51

723 Ben Khan 283 01:00:15

566 Marie Pepper 284 01:00:10

549 Pete Lakeland 285 00:59:47

757 Craig Bertram 286 01:00:20

691 Nadia Tarajia 287 01:00:41

692 Marc Crawford 288 01:00:41

403 Shenaz Lulat 289 01:00:40

473 James Clark 290 01:00:00

631 Martin Slater 291 01:00:16

14 Brian Hanley 292 01:00:17

396 Alexandra Domnica Dumitrache 293 01:00:56

657 Neil Paterson 294 01:00:15

559 Donna Finn 295 01:00:18

399 Adrian Cain 296 01:00:29

784 Norman Garth 297 01:00:36

656 Andy Berrington 298 01:00:15

563 Graham Haggis 299 01:00:16

266 Michael Lancaster 300 01:00:43

632 Tracy Slater 301 01:00:27

338 Harry Yeung 302 01:00:48

582 Joanne Joyner 303 01:00:43

491 David Osten 304 01:01:02

35 Steven Carson 305 01:00:37

550 Mark Corbett 306 01:01:17

510 Susan Ashcroft 307 01:00:52

597 John Carruthers 308 01:01:00

702 John Suffield 309 01:01:00

764 Jonathan 310 01:01:12

420 Christine Rostron 311 01:01:35

149 Peter Moss 312 01:01:19

390 Jaclyn Mcveigh 313 01:01:31

551 Catherine Newman 314 01:01:37

571 Krzysztof Kanasiuk 315 01:01:14

696 Laura Payne 316 01:01:42

398 Christina Beetham 317 01:01:47

697 Faye Pilkington 318 01:01:43

725 Craig Richardson 319 01:02:03

521 Lynsey Stanczyk 320 01:01:46

710 Emma Proctor 321 01:01:46

523 James Swan 322 01:02:00

386 Rebecca Davis 323 01:02:05

502 Helen Murphy 324 01:02:13

245 Tina Carr 325 01:02:30

708 Rick Bailey 326 01:02:21

498 Christine Tooze 327 01:02:13

746 Jess Banner 328 01:02:12

384 Phil Gore 329 01:02:34

54 Lucy Hill 330 01:02:48

599 Thomas Green 331 01:02:19

718 Alexandra Richards 332 01:02:35

475 Katie Trickett 333 01:02:16

541 Helen Eyre 334 01:02:42

545 John Middleham 335 01:03:10

288 Lynda Mcintyre 336 01:03:09

148 Natalie Coates 337 01:03:12

259 Neil Marshall 338 01:02:48

481 Laurence King 339 01:02:46

480 Madeline King 340 01:02:46

430 Darren Shorrock 341 01:02:53

614 Heath List 342 01:03:23

602 Ian Miller 343 01:02:52

460 Jack Tyson 344 01:03:18

333 Keith Jugg 345 01:03:18

539 Cesare Giombetti 346 01:03:10

242 Ian Small 347 01:03:20

610 Allan Duckworth 348 01:03:12

350 Susan Hughes 349 01:03:17

584 Katy Edwards 350 01:03:08

388 John Cowperthwaite 351 01:03:11

264 Russ Mason 352 01:03:47

411 Jack Mcgonagle 353 01:03:20

779 Simone Darwen 354 01:03:45

627 Jane Wright 355 01:03:46

534 Paul Day 356 01:04:09

273 Mark Peck 357 01:03:51

619 Darren Godbert-Laird 358 01:04:04

320 Ibrar Ahmed 359 01:04:17

316 Rob Lea 360 01:04:40

408 Ian Lonsdale 361 01:04:35

634 Rachel Airey 362 01:04:58

781 Allan Gundry 363 01:05:02

645 Linda Fletcher 364 01:04:47

76 Louise Withnell 365 01:04:58

568 Hasanga Parkinson 366 01:05:07

547 Thomas Townhill 367 01:05:11

799 Martin Gate 368 01:05:03

19 Christine Walker 369 01:05:19

735 Bev Hewitson 370 01:05:18

279 Debra Cassar 371 01:05:04

661 Paul Tighe 372 01:05:09

88 Anne Burgess 373 01:05:08

528 Judith Hacking 374 01:05:35

442 Nick Lowde 375 01:05:57

713 James Banks 376 01:06:17

712 Sophie Smith 377 01:06:19

598 Shirin Patel 378 01:06:21

238 Ted Frimston 379 01:06:24

267 John Rothwell 380 01:06:15

451 Paula Leslie 381 01:06:26

438 Fayyaz Ali 382 01:06:35

701 Stewart Grainger 383 01:06:39

767 Hannah Morgan 384 01:06:29

155 Joydip Majumder 385 01:06:33

558 Viralkumar Parekh 386 01:07:18

226 Wanida Costello 387 01:07:02

292 Gary Jackson 388 01:07:11

761 Kelly Blankson 389 01:07:09

587 Amy Turner 390 01:07:21

295 Richard Stonecliffe 391 01:07:26

717 David Wright 392 01:07:16

409 Ray Hardman 393 01:07:52

576 Vijay Parekh 394 01:07:58

337 Glenn Wilson 395 01:08:18

572 William Joyner 396 01:08:12

638 Laura Stanton 397 01:08:37

705 Tracy Mault 398 01:08:38

577 Cara Burt 399 01:08:28

421 Jacquie Bonworth 400 01:08:54

580 Callum Macrae 401 01:09:13

308 Julia Durney 402 01:09:27

609 Michael Cleece 403 01:09:30

431 Janet Shorrock 404 01:09:38

626 Lily Dickinson 405 01:09:45

622 Laura Daglish 406 01:09:45

621 Tracy Daglish 407 01:09:45

625 Sally Dickinson 408 01:09:45

488 Ketan Parmar 409 01:09:48

703 Daniel Hill 410 01:09:43

342 Jeanette Higham 411 01:10:05

346 Mal Mcculloch 412 01:10:06

33 Jennifer Bradford 413 01:10:13

522 Gavin Toal 414 01:10:05

684 Molly Watson 415 01:10:24

240 Wayne Furnell 416 01:10:28

793 Sonia Rigby 417 01:10:42

70 Miriam Ferneyhough 418 01:11:50

486 Joanne Forshaw-Brady 419 01:11:34

56 Caroline Williamson 420 01:12:18

3 Rachel Atkinson 421 01:12:21

95 Karen Mercer 422 01:12:54

422 Ellen Nath 423 01:13:10

690 Jayne Hodge 424 01:12:43

689 Emma Rawlinson 425 01:12:43

99 Shirley Russo 426 01:13:05

296 Lorna Benson 427 01:13:03

791 Louise Fox 428 01:13:38

592 Karen Radcliffe 429 01:13:38

736 Giuseppe D'Esposito 430 01:13:59

86 Maureen Roberts 431 01:14:07

224 Samantha Whitby 432 01:14:08

472 Mark Naylor 433 01:14:26

700 Andrea Greenwood 434 01:14:40

94 Derek Maytum 435 01:15:47

589 Karen Holroyd 436 01:15:37

467 Kashyap Parekh 437 01:16:02

123 Heather Young 438 01:16:24

537 Gemma Kenworthy 439 01:17:18

800 Asif Mamun 440 01:17:15

759 Tracy Jones 441 01:20:25

548 Clare Stanworth 442 01:20:26

104 Shane Gregson 443 01:20:30

27 Catherine Kingston 444 01:21:33

369 Lisa Mcgullion 445 01:21:07

790 Aisha Moolla 446 01:22:30

453 Jamie Capper 447 01:22:30

363 Katharine Lonsdale 448 01:23:11

792 Thomas Moss 449 01:23:16

758 Alistair Jones 450 01:24:52

542 Nicola Wilkinson 451 01:24:52

272 Janine Foster 452 01:29:34

382 Neil Rafferty 453 01:29:57

715 Vikki Hudson 454 01:30:11

499 Lisa Hough 455 01:34:30

381 Benjamin Akin 456 01:34:25

496 John Hough 457 01:34:30

383 Ruth Phillips 458 01:34:26

763 Jonathan Mc Crystal 459 01:36:12

225 Daniella Rooney 460 01:41:41

176 Lauren Hawkes 461 01:41:42

760 Lindsay Goodwin 462 01:47:19