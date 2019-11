From large performances and concerts to intimate sing-alongs, there's nothing better than some traditional carol singing to get you into the Christmas spirit. These Christmas carol events for 2019 have something for everyone; whether you're a fan of festive favourites or carols with a modern twist, outdoor venues or cosy indoor services.

1. Fellside Churches Christmas Concert - Barton Grange Garden Centre Date: Sunday 1 December - Time: 6.30pm - 9pm - Booking required: Yes - Price: 7'This Christmas concert features music and entertainment by Preston's Salvation Army Band and the Bible Storytellers. other Buy a Photo

2. An Evening of Christmas Magic - Preston Playhouse Date: Sunday 1 December - Time: 7.30pm - Booking required: Yes - Price: 12'Features the Freckleton Band and Singers from Preston Musical Comedy Society, raising funds for The Playhouse other Buy a Photo

3. Christmas Concert 2019 - St Michael's Church, Kirkham Date: Monday 9 December - Time: 7.30pm - Booking required: No - Price: 8'Kirkham singers will perform wonderful Christmas music and carols with Blackpool Brass Band. Tickets are 8 on the door other Buy a Photo

4. Christmas Carols - St Michael & All Angels Church Date: Saturday 14 December - Time: 7pm - Booking required: No - Price: 12 adults, 5 under 18s, 30 family (two adults and two under 18s) other Buy a Photo

View more