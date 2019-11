So if your little cherubs would like to get their list to him early, you'll be pleased to know that he's stopping off at locations across Preston before the big day. Here's where you can see him:

1. Trinity Methodist Church Saturday, November 9, 2019 between 10am and 3pm| Price: 1.50 (with gift) no booking required. Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash other Buy a Photo

2. Barton Grange Saturday, November 23 - Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | Price: 17.95 (children 0-4 years) and 19.95 (children 4 years and over) - booking is required. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Barton Grange Marina -Santa Special Cruises Every Saturday and Sunday, December 7 - 22, and Monday, December 23, 2019 |Prices: 20 per adult/child - booking is required jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Barton Grange Marina -Santa Magical Cruise with Elsa Saturday,December 21 and Sunday, December 22, 2019 |Price: 25 per adult/child - booking is required jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more