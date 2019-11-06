Chorley Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

Have your say

The festive season is now upon as, and Chorley is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2019.

Thousands of people are expected for the this year's festive lights switch on in Chorley Town centre.

Chorley Christmas Lights Switch On

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chorley Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019:

What are the timings on the night?

The event is set to take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019, with the show starting at 2.30pm and the big switch-on taking place at 5pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

As always the festive spectacular is free.

Who is switching on the Chorley Christmas lights?

So far only limited details for the event have been release, but we'll be sure to bring you the latest once it is announced.

What entertainment is on offer?

Entertaining the crowds this year will be local bands, choirs and singers performing on the stage with some local hero’s also making an appearance.

The Totally Locally Elf will be in town joining the main man himself Father Christmas.

What food and drink is available?

Chorley’s Christmas Markets will return for the second on Sunday, November 24, 2019. The market running from 10am until 6pm around the town centre, will feature a wide range of delicious food and drink, excellent arts and crafts and fantastic gift stalls.

What’s the parking situation?

Chorley town centre car parks are FREE every Saturday after 1pm, all day Sunday and every day after 5pm. Over Christmas, there are a few selected days where parking is free, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.