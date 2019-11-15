Children In Need: 27 pictures from Preston fundraising in the 90s
It's the big day today, but did you join in the fun and raise money for Children in Need in the 90s?
Our photographers went along to plenty of money making ideas in Preston, but did they spot you in the 90s?
Having fun on the bouncy castle are Simon Johns, Haley Reynolds, Emily Dudley and Rebecca Dudley
General Manager Paul Le Roy and staff at Broughton Park
Angela Highton, Liz Parkinson, Diane Hendrick and Michelle Coulson at Barclay's Bank in Preston
Finance Director Jim Carr receivesa cheque from Pat Bartaby with other staff at Preston Town Hall's finance department
