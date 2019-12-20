Carols, Christmas 'pawties' and your chance to win some festive food!

The Amber List are bringing their Christmas Special to The Venue, Liverpool Road, Penwortham tonight
Here's five things to do today....

The Amber List - Christmas Special

As seen on BBC Introducing, Preston band The Amber List are back again, and their final - Christmas - show of 2019 is set to be the best yet.

Songs range from 60’s folk-tinged ballads to full on indie pop. If pigeonholing, file under Post Brexit Urban Indie Blues!

Their first appearance at The Venue, Liverpool Road, Penwortham, was a full house and this one is certain to be too. Get your tickets booked for a great evening of quality live music, including support from Ben Newport.

Catch them live tonight, admission costs just £4, call 01772 750533 or head to www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Christmas Meat Bingo

If you’ve got a full house this Christmas and could do with the extra food, try your luck at a Christmas Meat Bingo tonight. All are welcome from 8pm at Moor Park Sports & Social Club on Blackpool Road in Preston, PR1 6AD.

Precious Paws Christmas Pawty

Here’s a festive treat your four-legged friend! There’s a special Christmas pawty at Precious Paws Doggie Daycare in Little Hoole today with a visit from Santa Paws, festive games and a Christmas Jumper Contest. Call 01772 875744 for more.

Preston Railway Station Carols

Entertaining the commuters, Preston People’s Choir will be singing Christmas carols at Preston Railway Station, tonight from 5-6pm. Join them spreading some Christmas cheer. See www.facebook.com/PrestonPeoplesChoir for details.

Mad Friday with J-Bear Johnson

Join the White Bull at Alston tonight for the last Friday live music night before Christmas. J-Bear Johnson will be singing live from 7pm with festive bar nibbles available from 8pm. Find out more at www.facebook.com/whitebullbarandgrill.

