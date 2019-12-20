Carols, Christmas 'pawties' and your chance to win some festive food!

Here's five things to do today....

The Amber List - Christmas Special

As seen on BBC Introducing, Preston band The Amber List are back again, and their final - Christmas - show of 2019 is set to be the best yet.

Songs range from 60’s folk-tinged ballads to full on indie pop. If pigeonholing, file under Post Brexit Urban Indie Blues!

Their first appearance at The Venue, Liverpool Road, Penwortham, was a full house and this one is certain to be too. Get your tickets booked for a great evening of quality live music, including support from Ben Newport.

Catch them live tonight, admission costs just £4, call 01772 750533 or head to www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Christmas Meat Bingo

If you’ve got a full house this Christmas and could do with the extra food, try your luck at a Christmas Meat Bingo tonight. All are welcome from 8pm at Moor Park Sports & Social Club on Blackpool Road in Preston, PR1 6AD.

Precious Paws Christmas Pawty

Here’s a festive treat your four-legged friend! There’s a special Christmas pawty at Precious Paws Doggie Daycare in Little Hoole today with a visit from Santa Paws, festive games and a Christmas Jumper Contest. Call 01772 875744 for more.

Preston Railway Station Carols

Entertaining the commuters, Preston People’s Choir will be singing Christmas carols at Preston Railway Station, tonight from 5-6pm. Join them spreading some Christmas cheer. See www.facebook.com/PrestonPeoplesChoir for details.

Mad Friday with J-Bear Johnson

Join the White Bull at Alston tonight for the last Friday live music night before Christmas. J-Bear Johnson will be singing live from 7pm with festive bar nibbles available from 8pm. Find out more at www.facebook.com/whitebullbarandgrill.

