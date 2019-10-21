Bonfire Night in Preston 2019: all of the firework displays and Guy Fawkes events

Have your say

Guy Fawkes Night is fast approaching, and there are plenty of bonfire and firework events to attend in Preston.

From large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here's a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you for Bonfire Night this year.

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.

Archbishop Temple School PTA Bonfire and Firework Display, 1 November

Visitors can enjoy live music and a host of food before gathering around the bonfire, due to be lit at 6.45pm, and enjoying a firework display at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 for an adult and child, or £17 for a family of four, and are available to buy online. No tickets will be available on the gate on the night.

Under 18s must attend with an adult.

Where: Archbishop Temple School, St Vincents Road, PR2 8RA

Gregson Green Community Centre Bonfire and Fireworks Display, 2 November

Boasting a licensed bar, hot drinks, an array of hot food (including hot dogs, burgers, chips, and Bonfire Night favourites, parkin and treacle toffee), you won't go hungry while enjoying the fireworks.

There will also be a Ghost Train on site, along with glitter face painting.

Tickets cost £5 per adult and £3 per child, with under threes admitted free.

Where: Gregson Green Community Centre, Gregson Lane, PR5 0DP

Freckleton Cricket Club Fireworks Display, 2 November

This free to attend event will include plenty of delicious hot food and a bar for refreshments, with a firework display due to start at 6pm.

Where: Rawstone Sports Centre, 15 Green Lane West, Freckleton, PR4 1SL

Fireworks and Hotpot Supper, 2 November

Held from 5pm to 8pm at the Gibson Bridge Hotel & Restaurant, visitors will be treated to hot chocolate and mulled wine around the fire, followed by a colourful fireworks display and a hearty hotpot supper.

Traditional parkin and bonfire toffee will also be available as a sweet treat.

Tickets are priced at £27 per adult and £15 per child (aged 10 and under). A deposit is required at the time of booking.

To book, call the hotel reception on 01995 61456.

Where: Gibson Bridge Hotel & Restaurant, Green Lane, Chipping, PR3 2TQ

Guy's Family Fantasy in The Sky Fireworks, 3 November

This free to attend family event includes a host of fairground rides and attractions, and a tasty street food hit, open from 12pm into the evening.

The firework display will kick off at 7pm.

Where: Guy's Thatched Hamlet, Canalside, St Michael's Road, PR3 0RS

Preston Grasshoppers Fireworks and Funfair, 5 November

Visitors will be treated to music, funfair rides, and a selection of food and drinks ahead of the bonfire lighting (7pm) and fireworks display (8pm).

Tickets cost £5, or £16 for a family ticket when bought in advance online. Tickets on the door cost £6, or £19 for a family ticket.

Where: Preston Grasshoppers RFC, Lightfoot Green, Lightfoot Lane, PR4 0AP

Bonfire Night at Huntleys, 5 November

Fairground rides and food stalls will be aplenty at Hentleys on Bonfire Night, followed by an exciting fireworks display by professional group Atom Fireworks.

Gates open at 5pm, with tickets priced at £5 for adults and £4 for children. Under threes go free.

Where: Huntley Gate Farm, Whalley Road, PR5 0UN

Pool House School Firework Display, 5 November

Donations are welcomed to attend this event, which will include a small campfire for toasting smores and a firework display at 5.30pm.

Where: Pool House School, Kidsgrove, PR2 8BX

Wrea Green Institute Bonfire and Firework Display, 5 November

The Wrea Green Institute will be hosting a family friendly bonfire and firework display from 6pm.

The group is currently fundraising for Alexandra Hodson who has cervical cancer. Donations are welcome.

Where: Wrea Green Institute, Station Road, PR4 2PH