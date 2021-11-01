Here we’ve rounded up all the best fireworks displays in and around Preston for the weekend to come and highlighted a couple of events that are not going ahead as they have done in previous years.

Preston Grasshoppers

Taking place on Friday, November 5, costing £6.60 or £20.90 for a family. There is a funfair at 6pm followed by a bonfire at 7pm. The fireworks themselves start at 8pm with a bar and food rounding off the night. Tickets are available HEREPenwortham Fireworks Display, Middleforth Green

Also on Friday, this popular event is back after being cancelled in 2020. It is free with charity collection buckets around the site. There will be stalls and fairground rides from 6.30pm with the firework display starting at 7.30pm.

Archbishop Temple High School, Preston

This has a 6.30pm start with the bonfire beginning at 7.30pm. The event will raise money for projects at the school. Tickets are available from 01772 717782 or head HEREREAD MORE: Bonfire Night in Lancashire 2021: Here are 10 top places to watch the fireworksGregson Green Community Centre

A Saturday event, costing £6 for adults and £4 for children, with under-3s free. The annual Hoghton event has refreshments and glow goodies. Doors open at 5.30pm with the fireworks starting at 7pm. Buy tickets online HEREWorden Park Bonfire Night, Leyland

On Friday, this, the organisers’ 50th event, costs £5 per ticket. There will also be a fairground and a large bonfire. The display begins at 6pm.

Bamber Bridge Conservative Club

With parch peas and hots dogs for sale there’s plenty on offer here. The event is free but the club will be giving those in attendance the chance to make a donation. Fireworks start at 7pm with games and free sweets for kids from 6pm.

Astley Park, Chorley

This Friday night event at the Chorley landmark runs from 6.30pm to 8pm. The fireworks are set to start at 7.30pm with entry free but donations to the Mayor’s nominated charities welcomed. There will be a range of food and drink stalls and children’s rides.

Heskin Hall Fireworks, Chorley

This Chorley display includes tribute acts Take That, Abba, The Greatest Showman and Frozen. It does however take place on November 2. Visit the Heskin Hall website for more details.

Garstang High Street Car Park

Run by the Garstang and District Lions Club, this takes place on Saturday night with fireworks starting at 7.30pm. It is priced £4 for adults, £1 for children, with pre-school children free of charge. Food and drink stalls will be available.

Gibbon Bridge Bonfire Night, Chipping

A different bonfire experience costing £30 per adult and £15 per child (aged 10 and under). The price includes the display, mulled wine or hot chocolate, hotpot, and cakes. For more details or to book call 01995 61456.