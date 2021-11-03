Bonfire Night 2021: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are hosting a virtual firework display

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service are hosting a virtual fireworks display for the second year in a row.

This Bonfire Night, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are hosting a family-oriented digital firework display to educate and entertain the public.

Starting at 6:30pm on Friday 5 November, members of the public will be able to watch the display, on Facebook Live from the comfort of their own home.

The fireworks will be set out off from Lancashire Fire and Rescue's Training Centre in Euxton, and the video feed, which will be found on Lancashire Fire and Rescue's official Facebook page, will last approximately 20 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promising to be "fun for all the family", audiences can enjoy watching a "fantastic" fireworks display, as well as getting the chance to see what the Fire Cadets have been up to, checking out the fire service's latest fleet vehicles and drone technology, and learning about barbecue and fire pit safety,

Area Manager Mark Hutton for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know the cancellation of Bonfire Night 2020 was a disappointment to many and that some will want to use fireworks and bonfires as a way to make up for it this year. However, children unfortunately account for the majority of the firework and sparkler injuries which occur every year and we usually attend a significant number of garden and yard bonfires that have grown out of control and spread to fences and buildings.

"To protect your family and property, please consider watching our online display and attending an organised event rather than having fireworks and bonfires at home. Aside from being much safer, it’s a great chance to see our specialist fire engines up close, catch some safety tips, see our drones in action, and hear from our Fire Cadets. The virtual display we produced last year has now been viewed over a million times from all corners of the world so we’re hoping this year’s event is equally popular and that everyone stays safe.”