Blackpool welcomes Liza Pulman as she presents some of the best of Barbara Streisand's songbook

It's impossible to pack the entire back catalogue of Barbara Streisand into a single evening of entertainment but singer and comedienne Liza Pulman pulls together a show reel of highlights for her show Liza Pulman Sings Streisand

Pulman is now on the last leg of an 18 month tour celebrating the life and music of one of the biggest names in show business and she arrives in Blackpool for a date at the Grand Theatre on Saturday November 9.

Fascinating Aida member, Pulman will be joined at the historic venue by her six-piece band to celebrate her idol Barbra Streisand. The show has been well received across the UK.

Pulman says: “I formed my amazing six-piece band a few years ago and we toured our first show, Songs Of Hollywood.

The programme included Evergreen from the film A Star Is Born,and so many people told me I sounded like Barbra Streisand. I was so flattered – and it was

something I wanted to explore further and celebrate.

“Barbra Streisand has been such a huge influence on my singing and on my approach to music.

"It’s been an incredible 18 months touring Liza Pulman Sings Streisand, a real honour and privilege bringing this legendary performer’s wonderful songbook to the stage once again.

"It’s been a very special experience and one I will always treasure.”

The show features the legendary songbook of Barbra Streisand including The Way We Were; Don’t Rain On My Parade; Evergreen; You Don’t Bring Me Flowers; New York State Of Mind; Second Hand Rose; The Way He Makes Me Feel; and People.

Former opera singer Pulman, the daughter of screenwriter Jack Pulman and actress Barbara Young, has a number of musical theatre credits including Adrian Noble’s award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium with Michael Ball in 2002, and the UK tour of Doctor Dolittle with Philip Schofield.

Following the Streisand tour she will return to comedy and head back to the stage as onethird of satirical trio, Fascinating Aida with co-stars Dillie Keane and Adele

Anderson.

Tickets www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/liza-pulman-sings-streisand

