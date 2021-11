And it certainly is an impressive structure standing at 260ft tall, almost half the height of Blackpool Tower, with 16 swing seats.

We sent Gazette photographer Dan Martino to the Festival Headland site to take a closer look at the vertigo inducing ride.

The Star Flyer is almost half the height of the Tower.

The 260-foot white knuckle Star Flyer is now at the Tower Festival Headland, after being dismantled because of concerns it was too big for its original site in St John's Square.

The Star Flyer in full spin.

View of the ride through the Christmas By The Sea Village.