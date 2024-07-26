Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has unveiled jam-packed line up of activities this summer for friends, families and thrillseekers alike.

Kicking off the sunny season on Friday ahead of the Olympics, Pleasure Beach is hosting Summertime Games throughout the month of August.

Guests can become a PB record holder by taking part in a host of games - including Nerf Gun challenges and ‘keepie uppies’ to name just a few!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside Summertime Games, Team Nick will be hosting loads of Nickelodeon activities throughout August.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has unveiled jam-packed line up of activities this summer | Contributed

Summer of Slime is officially here - join in with slime-themed games and activities to win the ultimate prize of being slimed in the Slimeulator and meet your favourite Nickelodeon characters.

There are three opportunities this summer for late night riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 3 and 24, guests can experience 12 hours of thrills on their favourite rides topped off with a spectacular fireworks display – all perfectly timed to a different theme of music.

August 10 is another Twilight Thrills night, with exciting live entertainment riding under the stars.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Summer is finally here, and we’re commemorating the sunnier season with games, entertainment and extra hours of riding!

“August marks the end of school season and the start of holidays and trips, and we’re excited for friends and families to be able to cheer to all of their achievements and celebrate with some well-earned fun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three opportunities this summer for late night riding | Contributed

Included in their eTicket, guests can watch a free matinee performance of Hot Ice Eternity by simply showing their ticket at the Arena Box Office on their day of visit.

Pleasure Beach Resort tickets can be bought here. For the best prices always book online in advance.

Hot Ice Eternity evening tickets can be bought here.

More information about what’s to come this season:

Summertime Games (Throughout August)

Enter as a guest and leave a record holder! All record-holders will receive a certificate and button badge to commemorate your victory.

Summer of Slime (Throughout August)

A slime-dedicated month at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land, join in with slime-themed games and activities to win the ultimate prize of being slimed in the SLIMEULATOR!

Twilight Thrills (August 10, September 21)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Beach Resort is keeping rides open as the sun sets into the evening, so guests can enjoy 11 hours of adrenaline-fuelled fun with exciting live entertainment, spectacular shows and feel-good music.

Late Night Riding with Fireworks (July 27, August 3, August 24)

Experience the park after dark alongside more entertainment than ever before, and end the evening with a spectacular themed firework display.

Hot Ice Eternity (July 4 to September 7)

One of the most visually spectacular shows you’ll ever see: Hot Ice Eternity is a fusion of sport and the arts featuring world-renowned and Olympic skaters who glide, spin, jump and are lifted across the ice.

Journey to Hell Freak Nights (October 10 to October 31)